Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Dating over 50: What to wear on a date French style

Article by Meredith Keeve a.k.a. the Wandering Parisian

dating over 50 what to waer on a dinner date image

Smart Date Dressing. Intelligent and Appealing Choices for Optimistic Encounters or ‘Does my Anxiety look big in this?’

Hooray, you’ve got a date in the diary.

The person you met on line, or in the queue at the Supermarket has proposed a coffee or a drink, or gone way out on a limb and actually invited you to dinner.

As you agreed your mind began spinning with wardrobe worries and outfit anxiety.

So lets stay French, and exchange anxiety for nonchalance.

Immediately ELIMINATE any outfit you considered that didn’t seem like a perfect solution. Please do NOT choose anything that makes you wonder whether you look:

Too short, too fat, too thin, too busty, too pale – too anything.

The point is not that French women are not too short or too busty or too whatever, but rather they don’t ask the question. Instead, they quite simply choose to wear what they love. They love the simplicity of a white shirt, the voluptuous feel of satin lingerie, the comfort of a well cut trouser, the appeal of a belt that creates an hourglass figure. They have a favourite dress.

We know French women are sexy because they are confident. The confidence, certainly in large part, comes from knowing what they feel comfortable* wearing.

French women know about dressing for men

And they know a few basic rules about dressing for men.

  • Men are uninterested in Fashion. (Or if they’re interested in fashion they’re uninterested in women.) Mostly.

So the fabulous Comme des Garcons, or Rick Owens-esque sculptural, modern, drop-crotch, asymmetrical pieces you adore are not for dates.

  • Men like red. They like red dresses and red lingerie and other bright colors. Navy tends to leave them indifferent, and mostly they dislike grey or brown colours they find depressing, boring or matronly. Skip your neutrals. Which is not to say you couldn’t wear a neutral skirt with a bright top.
  • Necklines are important. Deep necklines are a good idea IF you don’t have too much sun damage and DO NOT show cleavage. Low neckline does not mean nipple display. A generous décolleté is to hint at what might be there, not showcase it. A small amount of lace showing is absolutely acceptable.
  • Wear a skirt. Yes, as antiquated as that sounds, men prefer skirts. And many women look terrific in skirts and have simply taken to wearing a uniform of trousers because they think its easier. So figure out a skirt, or a dress. If a pencil skirt works for you – fabulous. If not, find an alternative fabric or shape that does. Yes, control-top pantyhose are a good idea.
  • You are NOT going camping, skip the tents. Some women who feel they are rounder than they would like may believe that coverage and camouflage are helpful. They aren’t. A man vastly prefers a 16 in an hourglass like form than a 12 in a tent.

*And let’s get our definitions straight – the French definition of comfort has little to do with elastic waists or rubber soled sandals. The French definition of ‘comfort’ relates to “I know I look great, put it on and forget it”.

 

Links to dresses featured:

Dress on left

Dress on Right

 

 

Meredith Keeve

Now a Personal Stylist, Meredith Keeve has worked in publishing, fashion, cinema, interior decoration and art in Paris, London, Miami and Toronto. Working as a wardrobe consultant with her French mentor, she learned to identify the ‘closet’ issues women face – the emotional/intellectual relationship to clothes and how clothing can impact and influence how a woman presents and perceives herself. MK chose to specialize in the 50+ customer, attuning her understanding of that customer’s particular needs and desires to determine and implement optimal wardrobe solutions for each individual, in every circumstance.

More Posts

Follow Me:
Twitter

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

How to make your kitchen the heart of your home

How to make your kitchen the heart of your home

An introduction to Auras

An introduction to Auras

Gina Potter reinvents her career over 50 as she turns her hobby into a business

Gina Potter reinvents her career over 50 as she turns her hobby into a business

Generation Why Not – plenty of socialising, a tipple every day and minimal exercise - why the over 60s are living life faster than 30-year olds

Generation Why Not – plenty of socialising, a tipple every day and minimal exercise - why the over 60s are living life faster than 30-year olds

Natural ways to boost radiance for mature skin

Natural ways to boost radiance for mature skin

5 Signs You're Lonely and 5 tips to feel less so

5 Signs You're Lonely and 5 tips to feel less so

There’s more to yoga than being flexible!

There’s more to yoga than being flexible!

10 ‘healthy’ foods that may not be as healthy as they seem

10 ‘healthy’ foods that may not be as healthy as they seem

Related Posts

  1. French Style over 50: The Functional Wardrobe – Part One
  2. French style over 50: Chintz, or how Floral patterns diminish your LIBERTY….
  3. French Style over 50: The Functional Wardrobe Part 2
  4. What to wear when you start dating over 50
  5. How French Women wear the Trench Coat

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar