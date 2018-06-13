Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

How to make your kitchen the heart of your home

tips to make the kitchen the heart of your home image

 

The kitchen – what it looks like and how it functions – is one of the main considerations for anyone looking to buy a new home. This is because it serves so many different purposes and has now become the showpiece of many people’s properties.

Once predominantly used for only cooking, modern kitchens are now multi-purpose areas that we don’t just want for cooking, but to also to eat, work and socialise in. This is why you need to make your kitchen the ‘heart’ of your home. But, for this to work successfully , it will require some time, effort and planning.

It’s amazing how much a difference some simple changes will make, such as changing your colour scheme making it more fashionable while neutral colours and textiles, such as natural wood flooring and granite work tops add interest and texture. Replacing or painting cabinet doors and making minor changes to your decor can instantly update help make it look much more attractive. Try to keep it uncluttered too because that will turn it into somewhere that everyone actually wants to spend more of their time in.

The primary function of a kitchen is for cooking right? Well, with takeaways and ready meals being an extremely popular meal choice, we seem to do less cooking than previous generations.  You might be surprised how much more you enjoy your kitchen if you spend more time in it actually preparing meals and eating together as a family.

Maximise space

A big issue for many people when it comes to their kitchen is space. Space without any obstruction is vital, so you need to learn how to make the most of the space you have. Think about what it is that frustrates you about your kitchen and try to fix it.  For example, maximise everyday storage and streamline your kitchen by storing  infrequently used items  such as toastie makers or a fondue sets elsewhere.

There is nothing more frustrating than trying to spend time and cook in an ill equipped kitchen. If you know you like a well-stocked fridge, look into installing an American style appliance – invest in a high tech model from a brand such as Fisher and Paykel to reap the full benefits. You could also look into a dishwasher drawer as opposed to a traditional dishwasher if you’re limited on space but want support when it comes to washing up after a meal.

Natural light will also make a huge difference to the way you feel about your kitchen, as it will show it off to its fullest extent. Obviously you can’t help where the windows are placed in your kitchen but make sure you aren’t blocking them with anything and allow the light to shine in – it will make the whole area look bigger and much more appealing. Consider installing lighting that allows you to adjust the brightness for those winter evenings – setting different moods for different occasions.  And look at lights built into cupboard fronts and baseboards to create atmosphere.

Make sure you create space for items such as cookbooks and kitchen decor with open shelving.  Plants will give life to any room too and fresh herbs make for not just a great accessory but provide instant ingredients for meals meals. Opt for a wooden container that can fit on your window sill or a sunny shelf somewhere in kitchen.

So when you plan your kitchen, make sure you are investing in a design that allows for flexibility and appliances that really work for  you because after all the kitchen is truly the heart of your home.

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Dating over 50: What to wear on a date French style

Dating over 50: What to wear on a date French style

An introduction to Auras

An introduction to Auras

Gina Potter reinvents her career over 50 as she turns her hobby into a business

Gina Potter reinvents her career over 50 as she turns her hobby into a business

Generation Why Not – plenty of socialising, a tipple every day and minimal exercise - why the over 60s are living life faster than 30-year olds

Generation Why Not – plenty of socialising, a tipple every day and minimal exercise - why the over 60s are living life faster than 30-year olds

Natural ways to boost radiance for mature skin

Natural ways to boost radiance for mature skin

5 Signs You're Lonely and 5 tips to feel less so

5 Signs You're Lonely and 5 tips to feel less so

There’s more to yoga than being flexible!

There’s more to yoga than being flexible!

10 ‘healthy’ foods that may not be as healthy as they seem

10 ‘healthy’ foods that may not be as healthy as they seem

Related Posts

  1. Does the colour of your kitchen reveal what type of cook you are?
  2. Recipe from the Midlife Kitchen: Monkfish and Fennel with herbs, tomatoes and anchovies
  3. Live-in Care at Home  vs. Care Home
  4. Would You be Happy if Your ‘Boomerang Kids’ Returned Home to Live?
  5. Midlife Kitchen Recipe: Raw Pad Thai from Mimi Spencer and Sam Rice

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar