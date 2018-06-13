How to make your kitchen the heart of your home

The kitchen – what it looks like and how it functions – is one of the main considerations for anyone looking to buy a new home. This is because it serves so many different purposes and has now become the showpiece of many people’s properties.

Once predominantly used for only cooking, modern kitchens are now multi-purpose areas that we don’t just want for cooking, but to also to eat, work and socialise in. This is why you need to make your kitchen the ‘heart’ of your home. But, for this to work successfully , it will require some time, effort and planning.

It’s amazing how much a difference some simple changes will make, such as changing your colour scheme making it more fashionable while neutral colours and textiles, such as natural wood flooring and granite work tops add interest and texture. Replacing or painting cabinet doors and making minor changes to your decor can instantly update help make it look much more attractive. Try to keep it uncluttered too because that will turn it into somewhere that everyone actually wants to spend more of their time in.

The primary function of a kitchen is for cooking right? Well, with takeaways and ready meals being an extremely popular meal choice, we seem to do less cooking than previous generations. You might be surprised how much more you enjoy your kitchen if you spend more time in it actually preparing meals and eating together as a family.

Maximise space

A big issue for many people when it comes to their kitchen is space. Space without any obstruction is vital, so you need to learn how to make the most of the space you have. Think about what it is that frustrates you about your kitchen and try to fix it. For example, maximise everyday storage and streamline your kitchen by storing infrequently used items such as toastie makers or a fondue sets elsewhere.

There is nothing more frustrating than trying to spend time and cook in an ill equipped kitchen. If you know you like a well-stocked fridge, look into installing an American style appliance – invest in a high tech model from a brand such as Fisher and Paykel to reap the full benefits. You could also look into a dishwasher drawer as opposed to a traditional dishwasher if you’re limited on space but want support when it comes to washing up after a meal.

Natural light will also make a huge difference to the way you feel about your kitchen, as it will show it off to its fullest extent. Obviously you can’t help where the windows are placed in your kitchen but make sure you aren’t blocking them with anything and allow the light to shine in – it will make the whole area look bigger and much more appealing. Consider installing lighting that allows you to adjust the brightness for those winter evenings – setting different moods for different occasions. And look at lights built into cupboard fronts and baseboards to create atmosphere.

Make sure you create space for items such as cookbooks and kitchen decor with open shelving. Plants will give life to any room too and fresh herbs make for not just a great accessory but provide instant ingredients for meals meals. Opt for a wooden container that can fit on your window sill or a sunny shelf somewhere in kitchen.

So when you plan your kitchen, make sure you are investing in a design that allows for flexibility and appliances that really work for you because after all the kitchen is truly the heart of your home.