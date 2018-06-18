Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Coping with Redundancy in your Fifties

Article by Lianna Champ

 

redundancy over 50 image

Redundancy at any age can be a particularly difficult experience, but when we reach our fifties, we may have the added blow of reduced job opportunities with employers perhaps looking for younger candidates with a longer term investment.

 

Finding ourselves redundant in our fifties can have a knock on effect in many areas of our lives. Struggling to find a new job can affect our confidence and even our self trust in our ability to achieve.

An opportunity to learn new skills

Spend some quiet time. There is much inner learning to be found in silence. Learn to trust yourself and tune out any negative voices. Don’t let a fear of an unknown future hold you back, nor your old familiar habits. Sometimes we get stuck in a rut and just keep doing the same things over and over because that is what we have always done. We can often find ourselves in a comfort zone. Inward reflection can open doors within us, so we can investigate new ways of living and being. We may want to change things that we have been doing for a long time and by inwardly reflecting we can discover dreams or ambitions which may have been hidden and that can be good for us to explore.

Use this as an opportunity to learn new skills. Life should not be mapped out and predictable. It is sometimes only through being forced to change and do new things that we can grow and develop.

You don’t have to look for the same kind of job. Think about all the skills you have and all the different areas in which you can put these skills to good use. Widen your net and above all, don’t be afraid to apply for a job because you think you won’t be able to do it.

 

Say ‘yes’ then learn how to do it later

It was Richard Branson who said ‘If somebody offers you an amazing opportunity but you are not sure you can do it, say yes – then learn how to do it later’

 

So if you find yourself out there over fifty and redundant, remember all the amazing life skills you that have and skills from previous workplaces. Think big, dream big and persevere. That’s living in the face of adversity. Create your own mantra. It could be something like  “I am successful in everything I do”. Find what works for you and you will find your work.

 

Lianna Champ has over 40 years’ experience in bereavement and grief recovery. Her new book How to Grieve Like a Champ is available now on Amazon. To find out more go to: http://www.champfunerals.com/

Guest

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Dating over 50: What to wear on a date French style

Dating over 50: What to wear on a date French style

How to make your kitchen the heart of your home

How to make your kitchen the heart of your home

An introduction to Auras

An introduction to Auras

Gina Potter reinvents her career over 50 as she turns her hobby into a business

Gina Potter reinvents her career over 50 as she turns her hobby into a business

Generation Why Not – plenty of socialising, a tipple every day and minimal exercise - why the over 60s are living life faster than 30-year olds

Generation Why Not – plenty of socialising, a tipple every day and minimal exercise - why the over 60s are living life faster than 30-year olds

Natural ways to boost radiance for mature skin

Natural ways to boost radiance for mature skin

5 Signs You're Lonely and 5 tips to feel less so

5 Signs You're Lonely and 5 tips to feel less so

There’s more to yoga than being flexible!

There’s more to yoga than being flexible!

Related Posts

  1. Looking for a Job in your 50s – Coping with Rejection
  2. Returning to Work in Your Fifties
  3. Are you facing redundancy in your 50s?
  4. Has redundancy triggered depression in your partner?
  5. Redundancy Rates Highest for the over 50s

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar