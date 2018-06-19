Article by Carole Ann Rice
In light of the shocking rumours around David and Victoria divorcing after a lengthy 19 years of marriage, top Life Coach Carole Ann Rice reveals her top tips of keeping that flame burning in a relationship that could salvage a marriage:
- Date nights with a difference – date nights aren’t just for the start of relationships, it’s important to keep them up to keep lust in the air. Spice it up with a little role play, meet your partner at a venue and pretend you’ve only just met and enjoy being flirted with, chatted up – be seduced!
- Surprise your other half regularly small, thoughtful gifts – favourite cake, book, magazine, bubble bath, a thank you card.
- Love notes – hide love notes for your other half – in their lunch box, suit pocket, handbag.
- Give each other space – be cool about your partner wanting time out for hobbies, friends, sport – encourage separate interests. This keeps conversation lively, and watching your partner be passionate about his/her interests is super attractive.
- Don’t take each other for granted – if you saw your partner at work you would remember they are a dynamic individual not just another set of hands to change nappies, do washing up or make the beds. Take time to point out their attractive qualities outside of the family, practical surroundings.
- Take up an adventure together – do a cookery course, learn about wine, go wall climbing, play poker, build a small online business – whatever it is, have a shared passion.
- Remember to complement each other and be grateful – smile at each other and show appreciation – this sort of generosity is often overlooked when routine and familiarity see you as a team rather than romantic partners, but it’s important to keep intimacy alive.
- Separate Identities – remember that each of you are individuals in your own right, outside of the relationship. Try to imagine your partner at work and see them as the independent and dynamic person they are. This can bring a certain attraction back into the relationship as it reminds you of their individual amazing qualities, rather than focusing on how tired or stressed they are when they get home from a long day or when dealing with family life.
Carole Ann Rice from Real Coaching Co is one of the UK’s leading life coaches and personal development experts. She helps people all around the world discover the best version of themselves. Much of her work involves focusing on the here and now and is different to what you may experience in therapy.
Carole Ann’s clients are empowered – as she believes in you even when you don’t! She’s 100% committed to your success and offers continued support every step of the way.
