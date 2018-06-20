Author interview: the story behind the memoir ‘ Finding your Way: When Life Changes Your Plans: A Memoir of Adoption, Loss of Motherhood and Remembering Home’

Interview by Ceri Wheeldon

V. Lakshmi talks about the road to writing her moving memoirs ‘When Life Changes Your Plans: A Memoir of Adoption, Loss of Motherhood and Remembering Home’

A little about yourself:

I live in the United States, in the Midwest.

Author website:

www.vlakshmiauthor.com

When did you start to write?

Started writing last August. I had graduated from University in May 2017. I have a Bachelors of General Studies with minors in Psychology and Gender Studies. I had gone back to finish my degree.

What did you do prior to this?

I have run a photography business for the last nine years and still do.

When was your first book published?

This is my first book and it is coming out in 2018.

What is the title of the book?

Finding Your Way When Life Changes Your Plans: A Memoir of Adoption, Loss of Motherhood and Remembering Home

What was the inspiration behind the book?

This is a great question for many reasons. My goal in life is about making the world a better place. I believe that we have to leave a footprint of positivity versus negativity. That we have to help each other out. I come from a very charitable family. They have instilled in me, to do my best to help others in this world. I do volunteer work as well. I take photos for organizations, that can’t afford it, but need the photos for PR and marketing.

My inspiration with the book is to help as many people as I can. My story is not common, and there are people out there who have or are going through the same things that I have been through. I want them to know that they are not alone. That someone went through it, and there is someone listening, and I mean truly listening to them.

Another main goal, is that as hard as life can be (and I have been through some very tragic situations) that there is a way to pick yourself and keep moving. No matter how hard things got, somehow I found the strength to pick myself up again.

To teach people (through the book and my talks, there is light at the end of the tunnel). To teach you can turn tragedy into inspiring others.

I will be donating part of the proceeds of the book to an orphanage in India.

To sum this answer up, I would say that I am inspired to leave this world one day, knowing I did everything in my power to help others.

How do you hope readers over 50 will relate to the book?

Coming from the memoir perspective. I believe that woman over 50 will relate to a lot of things that I talk about.

Are there any key issues you wanted to draw attention to?

So here are some key issues that I talk about in the book: infertility, endometriosis, adoption, hysterectomy (I only have one ovary left). I have gone through menopause twice, due to my endometriosis. I talk about the racial and anti-Semitic issues that I have faced as an Indian Jewish woman. I talk about many issues that will women will relate too. For example how women are perceived, and how we as women struggle with our identity. Who are we? How does identity shape us?

What do want readers to take away having the read the book?

That they are not alone, and I am listening to them. The issues in the book, many people are facing but feel alone.

What’s next for you – will there be a sequel ?

I am currently writing a second book… which will follow up the first book.

What 3 tips would you offer women looking to write their first book?

Try and don’t give up. The first step is to try, and to not have regrets that you didn’t try.

Believe in yourself and don’t let others sway you, to not write. Surround yourself with positive people as you write and people who will encourage you and your dreams. Our dreams are our own and can’t be taken away from us. And also, when naysayers, said I couldn’t write a book, I turned their negativity into positive energy and it fuel[ed my writing.

Write all your thoughts out first ( the editing and proofreading will come)