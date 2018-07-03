Get the Green Light for Your Heart with Your Own Blood Pressure Monitor

Around a third of adults in the UK have high blood pressure1, however, as new research by Braun discovered, 1 in 5 are unaware of their blood pressure measurement2. This figure could be even higher.

We track so much of our health at home today from calories and weight to daily steps, yet blood pressure is a metric that is often not considered but could in fact be one of the most important. High blood pressure often goes undetected unless you are visiting your doctorand if not addressed, can lead to serious health problems, including heart attack, stroke and kidney failure. If caught early, simple lifestyle changes can do wonders for reducing blood pressure. Regular monitoring can help to identify triggers and allow you to immediately make simple adjustments to significantly improve your health and wellbeing.

Optimum blood pressure is the sign of a healthy body

Optimum blood pressure is the sign of a healthy body, but checking it should not be a chore. Now checking your blood pressure has just gotten easier with the release of Braun’s next-generation blood pressure monitors – ActivScan™ 9 and the iCheck® 7. Braun’s latest technology enables smart, comfortable and intuitive readings that you can easily understand making it a simple process to add blood pressure measurement to your daily routine.

Braun’s design offers a completely unique experience, helping you to easily understand your heart’s health at a single glance. The blood pressure monitors provide smart interpretation of your readings and help you follow your progress over time through easy to understand coloured charts and graphs. Syncing your results up to Braun’s Healthy Heart app is simple, so you can access your data anytime. Our app also allows you to easily input additional lifestyle factors that play a role in your heart’s health. With monitoring so straight forward, Braun’s device motivates you to take care and control of your own health and get the green light for your heart.

The Braun blood pressure monitors come in two models – The iCheck® 7 (RRP £99.99) and the ActivScan™ 9 (RRP £149.99).

iCheck® 7 (BPW4500)

Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

The iCheck® 7 offers smart and fast blood pressure tracking with professional accuracy.

It is easy to put on your wrist and the smart ‘ball in the hole’ system helps guide you to the correct position for taking an accurate reading.

Once it has read your blood pressure, it colour-codes your results, from green to red so you can instantly understand your heart’s health with a single glance at your wrist.

The iCheck® 7 syncs your reading effortlessly with our free Healthy heart app on your phone or tablet. The app displays all your blood pressure readings clearly and simply using charts and graphs.

Alongside your blood pressure readings, which are automatically synced to the app, you can also log your sleep, diet, stress and exercise each day to build up a larger picture of your wellbeing. Our app can help you understand the impact of your lifestyle on your blood pressure. Easy tracking of your blood pressure readings using our app means you can provide your doctor with a realistic overview of your blood pressure changes over time.

This way, you can see a single reading at a glance, and understand the bigger picture of your heart’s health over time, all with just a few clicks.

ActivScan™ 9 (BUA7200)

The ActivScan™ 9 is a comfortable and intuitive blood pressure monitor. It measures and stores your blood pressure, which you can access through the dynamic user interface. Data is displayed directly on the monitor in a simple way, creating an evolving snapshot of your heart’s health.

Once it has read your blood pressure it colour-codes your results, from green to red so you can interpret your heart’s health at a single glance.

The ActivScan™ 9 monitor displays all your blood pressure data simply and elegantly using charts and graphs. This way, you can get a single reading at a glance but then, with just a few clicks, see the bigger picture of your heart’s health over time. The monitor is fully compatible with smart phone devices via the Braun Healthy Heart app, which lets you access your data anytime, anywhere and enter lifestyle data to create a complete picture of your health and lifestyle.

Our custom-made, pinch-to-open cuff fits easily around your upper arm and uses soft inflate technology. This provides gentle measurement, enabling you to discover your blood pressure comfortably.

The dynamic user interface is simple and intuitive to use and the full colour display is controlled by an easy navigation wheel and soft touch buttons.

Review your blood pressure at home

So at the touch of a button, from the comfort of your home, you can review your blood pressure as it changes over the day, the week or the month. Want to see the average for last week? No problem. Want to compare it to last month? Couldn’t be simpler.

Braun Healthy Heart App

The Braun healthy heart app can be partnered with both our blood pressure monitors so you can see the evolution of your blood pressure anytime, anywhere. The app builds up a history of your blood pressure and allows you to input sleep, exercise, nutrition, stress and medication records to create a full lifestyle summary and see how lifestyle impacts your blood pressure. Blood pressure readings can also be shared with your doctor to discuss your hearts health.

Braun blood pressure monitors are available to purchase from Boots. For more information visit the Braun website at www.braunbloodpressuremonitors.co.uk

Sources:

1 Health Survey for England 2015: http://www.bloodpressureuk.org/mediacentre/Factsandfigures

2 Research of 1,000 UK adults conducted by 3GEM Research and Insights on behalf of Braun, 2018

About BRAUN

For more than 90 years, we at Braun have been making products that are renowned for their reliability, longevity and sustainability. Our foundations are in design – thanks to Dieter Rams and his successors – and as consumers’ needs in the 21st century develop, our focus is on an experience that is second to none.

Our goal is to design our products with details that make a difference in people’s lives, to bring consumers’ experiences to life in what we call the “Braun moment”. Braun is leading the way into the future – with products designed to improve the lives of consumers, true to the motto: “Designed for what matters.”

Braun Healthcare has proven success in health care professional recognition. Braun Healthcare products are sold throughout 44 countries within EMEA, with over 13 million medical devices sold across Europe.