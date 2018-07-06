5 Tips to Dealing with a Long-Distance Relationship

Article by Carole Ann Rice

Life and love are two things that, at times, seem mutually exclusive. We meet people who scream ‘the one’, yet it never seems to be the time or place for us to align. When love is stretched to its limits by geography, it seems even more unlikely than ever that it can’t work out… right?

Top Life Coach, Carole Ann Rice knows how important it is to negotiate and be honest when it comes to love. So, she’s revealing her 5 top tips to dealing with a longdistance relationship (maybe pass these one to Cole and Payne?):

1. KEEP COMMUNICATING – in the digital age, it’s easier than ever before to have a long-distance relationship. With services such as Skype, Facebook, and Whatsapp, and ever decreasing costs of air travel (think budget flights, such as Easy Jet, Norwegian, or WOW), the distance between you can seem much smaller if you keep communicating.

2. LOVE SLOTS – dedicate a time – whether 10 minutes or three hours – to simply chatting with your partner. An ocean could separate you, but distance doesn’t destroy relationships, doubts do. Send pictures as you carry out your day (even that cute dog you saw in the park) to let your partner know you’re thinking of them. Equally, however, don’t trip into becoming a sticky, possessive person. Know when communication becomes excessive and more like a CCTV feed than honest conversation. Don’t spam, instead, dedicate a slot each day to catch-up with them.

3. DIARISE – in a long-distance relationship, not only is the travel a literal journey, but the period itself will be an emotional one. As much as technology decompresses space, meeting each-other is integral. Schedule in a weekend to visit them, or vice versa, or meet half-way to explore somewhere new together. Compromise is key, especially when travel costs can add up over time.

4. EMBRACE FAMILIARITY – it’s easy to think of a long-distance relationship as pulling you two apart. Instead, learn that relationships change overtime. They ebb and flow, and there will always be magic. Even if an ocean or border separates you, it’s no reason for the honeymoon period to come to an end.

5. HAVE REALISTIC EXPECTATIONS – don’t buy that GPS tracker on Amazon just yet. Before you’re separated by space, set out expectations of each-other. How much time can the other really dedicate? And when you do reunite, however brief, don’t be too demanding of one another.

Carole Ann Rice from Real Coaching Co is one of the UK’s leading life coaches and personal development experts. She helps people all around the world discover the best version of themselves. Much of her work involves focusing on the here and now and is different to what you may experience in therapy.

Carole Ann’s clients are empowered – as she believes in you even when you don’t! She’s 100% committed to your success and offers continued support every step of the way.

https://www.realcoachingco.com