Imedeen Prime Renewal review: Part 1

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

We are so used to buying lotions and potions to fight the signs of ageing, but applying products to nourish the surface of the skin, whilst important, can only do so much . We shouldn’t ignore nourishing our skin from the inside out, supporting the deeper building blocks of our skin.

In an ideal world, our daily diet would deliver all the nutrients our skin needs to support, and delay the signs of ageing. Due to an underlying health condition, I tend to follow a fairly healthy anti-inflammatory diet ( I eat a lot of salmon) but I recognise that this is no longer sufficient to really target the deeper layers of my skin. This is why I am trying Imedeen Prime Renewal. Its Marine Complex promises to reduce the signs of ageing in as little as twelve weeks. And unlike the latest pot of moisturiser or serum, the Imedeen skincare supplements have an impact on the skin all over your body, and not just your face.

Less collagen as we age

As we get older the collagen and elastin fibres in our skin weaken, our skin loses density and wrinkles form. Imedeen targets the layers beneath the surface of the skin, and delivers nutrients where needed, including Vitamin C to protect cells from oxidative stress, and zinc to support new cell formation.

The Imedeen range has several formulas, I am using the Prime Renewal range which is specifically for women over 50, as this is the time when we tend to lose more underlying fat.

The Ingredients:

Exclusive Marine Complex

White Tea Extract

Vitamin C

Tomato Extract

Vitamin E

Zinc

Chamomile (evening tablets)

You take 4 tablets a day, 2 in the morning and 2 in the evening. There is a pouch for each day – with a ‘sun’ for the morning tablets and a ‘moon’ for the evening tablets. They are small- and easy to swallow. I found that placing a week’s supply by the kettle to prompt me to take with my first coffee of the day got me into the habit….and I tend to have a herbal tea at bed time so this worked for me.

I started taking the Imedeen supplements just a week ago – in the middle of a heatwave – definitely a good time to provide my skin with a little extra help! It is too early to see a difference yet- but I will update you with my progress over the next 12 weeks.

I am looking forward to the results.