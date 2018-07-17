Are employers ready for an older workforce?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

With about one third of workers in the UK now over 50, it is difficult to understand why employers are still not prepared for or understand the value the more mature workers can bring to the workplace.

With the increase in state pension age, it is not an option for many to retire at the traditional age of 60. I do often wonder how much the government consulted with industry before raising the pension age, to determine if businesses were ready to absorb mature workers into their workforce for the additional years they are required to work. Based on the apparent unpreparedness of employers to hire, manage and retain older workers, I can only suspect that little consultation took place.

Are employers ready for workers over 50?

Have the skills required by today’s employers been identified, and the skills of those over 50 evaluated to ensure that they are a good match?

Are employers ready to manage a more diverse workforce?

Is training in place to help younger managers manage older workers?

What is being done to ensure that those over 50 have the right skills to be marketable in today’s employment climate?

Is the right training in place to ensure that skills remain current?

Are there transition programmes for those currently in physically demanding roles to retrain ?

How easy is it for those over 50 to find new employment?

These are all issues I have covered in various articles on Fab after Fifty.

I have compiled a list of just some of the articles which will be useful to those looking for employment over 50.

Are you looking for a job over 50? 10 Top tips to help your 50plus jobsearch

Interview Tips for Jobseekers- Top Tips for Telephone Interviews

10 reasons why women over 50 make great employees

Career over 50: Reach for the STARS in your jobsearch

Top Tips for planning your Jobsearch in Your 50s

We have a lot to contribute to the workplace, and to ignore those over 50 is no longer an option for employers….the workplace demographic is changing…and we, and employers have to change with it.