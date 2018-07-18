Coincidence? Or was it really seen in the cards?

Article by Sophie Jenkins

In 2015 my friend Cathy, who is gorgeous, intuitive and half French, started reading tarot cards and as practice, she offered to read mine. Me, I’ll try anything, usually, but I didn’t like the idea, mainly because I didn’t believe in it but also because I sort of did. What if she saw bad news in the pack, something that would worry me and keep me awake at night? My life was, after a period of turbulence, currently fine, and if there was trouble ahead, I didn’t really want to know about it in advance.

Two months before this, in the summer of 2015, my mother had gone into a dementia care home and surprisingly, considering how hard we’d fought to keep at home, she was happy. She’d been widowed at forty-four and for the first time in decades she had no responsibilities and was relieved of the pressure of trying to remember things that flitted in and out of her memory without leaving a trace. As far as I was concerned, I didn’t need to know the future. I liked the present. Life was good.

To avoid making excuses about having my cards read, I put off seeing Cathy for a while. I didn’t tell her that I didn’t believe in it, because obviously the biggest flaw to that argument was that if I didn’t believe in the cards, what difference did it make what they said?

So in November 2015 when she asked me to lunch I took a deep breath, went to her house and she got her cards out, laying them out on a black cloth. Some of the things that she said I could relate to, and some I couldn’t. At one point, Cathy asked me if I was going back to college – she could see me studying books and papers. Well, no, I wasn’t. She checked her tarot notes: she was certain I was going to be working hard doing something.

‘Maybe I’m writing a book,’ I said hopefully. I hadn’t done any writing during the long time my mother was ill and now, suddenly I was relatively carefree and I realised this was the right time to go back to it.

Cathy didn’t seem that convinced by my interpretation. Feeling energised by the idea of a new story, I started writing the book that was to become The Forgotten Guide to Happiness and whenever Cathy and I met up I’d give her an update on my progress. To be fair, she didn’t take any credit for it. In fact, she looked a bit bemused.

Last year I finished my typescript and in the summer, after Avon was interested in publishing it, I called Cathy to arrange a date to celebrate.

‘How about Monday night?’ she asked.

‘Sorry, can’t, I’m doing Spanish on Mondays at the Working Men’s College. How about –’ Suddenly I laughed as I heard what I’d said. I thought of her seeing me studying, doing my homework, surrounded by books and papers. I didn’t have to be psychic to know that Cathy was thinking the same thing.

Coincidence, intuition or a lucky guess? It doesn’t really matter because it gave me back my focus and optimism. It gave me the motivation to write again.

My publication date is approaching, I’m doing what I love and life is wonderfully exciting. What has made the biggest impact on me is the realisation we should always keep nurturing our ambitions. The future is out there along with our dreams; vivid, attainable, waiting for us to fulfil them.