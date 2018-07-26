Your Watch Or Your Wife

Article by Sally Gee

Crunch, oww, bother! The sound of me going into the back of my husbands bike for the second time(I didn’t actually say bother but you get my drift).

Not because I wasn’t looking or because I’m faster than him and was overtaking oh no it’s because he’s stopped yet again to look at his new fitness watch! No warning just a brake -lift wrist -press button manoeuvre.

Don’t get me wrong I’m really pleased at the grand old age of 56 he’s so committed to his fitness and his constant strive to keep himself healthy.

Ok I won’t lie I do miss ever so slightly the kebab,bottle of wine and chocolate nights but it’s important to look after yourself right?

Prompted by the loss of his parents to ill health our home and his wardrobe has changed considerably. Now instead of tripping over a pair of slippers and remote control I’m much more likely to fall over a pair of trainers( he has several they all look the same but apparently they are not) and the latest fitness guide. A set of weights has appeared in our lounge ( quite useful as a doorstop I’ve found) and one of those ridiculous exercise balls which seems to have a life of its own because I swear every time I turn round it moves. I do wish he wouldn’t insist though on doing sit ups while I’m watching my favourite soaps it’s very distracting and it was rather embarrassing when I answered the door to the Amazon delivery guy ( you guessed it some new fitness aid he had to have) and all he could see was my husbands head going up and down to the sounds of grunts.

While on this subject I do want to take to task though the person who invented running tights for men! Seriously maybe they can be forgiven for young fit men but really for middle -aged men- come on you are having a laugh.Try as he might my hubby looks like Max Wall with his picnic lunch shoved down the front! Worn with a fluorescent yellow top I keep expecting David Attenborough to jump out the bushes with a film crew and declare he’s just discovered some new species of wading bird.

Since the purchase of the fitness watch bike rides have become more stressful

I used to love a gentle bike ride around the nature reserve but since the purchase of his new watch it’s become stressful and less enjoyable. Sure enough as we set off he realises he’s not set it right and so I stand there admiring the view and to be honest there are times when I’m quite glad of the rest, cycling was never this hard when I was a child, and then we’re off again only for him to stop a few minute later as he realises it’s still on swim mode. He had been swimming earlier that day and was rather nonplussed as to why a lady got rather upset with him in the pool. I’m pretty sure it’s because he stopped mid-lap to check how he was doing on his watch and caused a pile-up of swimmers behind him.

I can just imagine her rage as she’s happily swimming along only to find her way blocked by a man checking his watch. I mean who does that!.

A few minutes later and off pedalling again when half-way through me telling him the latest family saga he suddenly announces the distance we’ve done and even more important the amount of calories he’s used up. Do I care can’t we just pedal and chat like we used to.

Just then we pass another couple of a similar age sure enough the guy has all the gear on and is checking his watch while his very bored looking partner smiles at me in that ‘ yep I’ve been usurped by a watch too ‘ way.

What happened to having a nice cycle together – now it’s all he can do to look at the view occasionally because at least 70% of the time is spent looking at his watch! Am I the only one who thinks exercise should be a pleasurable experience, getting fit while enjoying the fresh air and companionship. Wearing normal clothes and a watch that tells you the time not your heart rate.Taking care of yourself shouldn’t just be about the number of steps you’ve done or laps counted and to be honest I’m not remotely interested in how many calories he’s burning because surely he puts them all back on again when we have a sausage roll and flat white at the cafe at the end of the ride! That’s if we ever get there before it shuts.

Sally Gee