Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Thinning hair can be a problem for many once we reach our 50s, but I have found that many of the hair thickening products on the market have a tendency to either dry the hair out, or weight the hair down.

I am a long time fan of the Time Bomb haircare range, particularly the shampoo, and loved this new product in their range.

My hair is fine, and very curly- add our fabulous heatwave this summer into the mix, and I was fully expecting to be wandering round looking like some mad aunt let loose from the attic. Thank goodness this product worked for me.

The product’s official description:

‘Instantly adds thickness, body and volume. Mass Appeal Hair Thickening Supplement plumps up each hair strand, adding fullness and mass to thin, flat, lifeless hair. It surrounds strands with a lightweight, invisible matrix that provides extra thickness, body and volume without weighing hair down. It’s not sticky and doesn’t leave hair feeling stiff. It also helps improve the condition of hair leaving it shiny, bouncy as well as thicker, fuller, and more manageable.’

My results:

I worked a small amount into my hair after every shampoo over the past 6 weeks. I just styled as normal. Not only did my hair feel thicker and look glossier, but my frizz was kept under control, even in high temperatures. I tend to write any hair product reviews after a visit to my hairdresser, when I can ask him for his opinion on the condition of my hair. He volunteered that he thought the condition of my hair was great, and that where as the baseline of my hair tends to be a little straggly by the time I go in for a cut, on this occasion my hair had remained strong and thick through to the ends- and the baseline had remained ‘blunt’. He was very impressed – and said he would buy some to try out for himself.

It is not cheap, but I found that I didn’t need to use any additional styling products with it ( I usually use a volumizing mousse ). Time Bomb Mass Appeal will now be a standard part of my haircare regime. It ticks a lots of boxes for me – adds volume, conditions, helps to control frizz and maintains my cut quality in between hairdresser visits.

Cost: £18.50 on the Time Bomb website. Look out for ‘package’ deals on QVC where it is bundled with other products in the Time Bomb range.