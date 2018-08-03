Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Top Life Coach reveals 5 reasons to become a Life Coach

Article by Carol Ann Rice

5 reasons to be a life coach image

Life coaches are regular people with the wisdom to direct, inspire, and inform. It’s a noble profession and a rewarding one.

Top Life Coach, Carole Ann Rice is one of the UK’s leading life coaches. Winner of Best Coach in the Best Business Women’s Awards 2017, it’s clear Carole Ann knows just how important life coaches can be in people’s lives. So, she’s revealing the five reasons you should become a life coach:

1. BE FREE – now, life coaching isn’t something Oprah invented. Life coaching has been an invaluable and rewarding career for many. For one, life coaches enjoy the freedom that comes with no more bosses, no more lunchtime slots, no more stale commutes. Life coaches call their own shots, meaning the fear of missing a family function or working too many hours will never arise. Moreover, life coaches can work from anywhere – #freedom!

Meaning and Purpose

2. MEANING & PURPOSE – for the first time you can use your life experiences to benefit others – divorce, overcoming depression or knock backs, traumas, weight loss and health gain – your successes and failures are perfect experiences to help inspire and motivate others.

3. BE IN CONTROL – if you are living for the weekends this is a sign you need to think about quitting your job. Knowing your clients are waiting for your guidance, inspiration, support and coaching tools to support them is the most rewarding position to be in. At last, you will not only be valued but also living and working for you.

4. NO MORE TOLERATING – when we do work that doesn’t ‘fit’ us, we eventually pay the price. Migraines, stress, feelings of dread/depression, insomnia, anger and a feeling of futility. Do thoughts of “Why am I doing this? If I was any good I would be doing something better. I’m so useless. Is this all there is? I’m stuck here, and I didn’t want this for my life,” sound familiar? Perhaps it’s time to stop tolerating and start living.

5. MAKE A DIFFERENCE – being a life coach means you are a catalyst for good and change in the lives of others. This will make you very happy indeed!

Carole Ann Rice from Real Coaching Co is one of the UK’s leading life coaches and personal development experts. She helps people all around the world discover the best version of themselves. Much of her work involves focusing on the here and now and is different to what you may experience in therapy.

Life coaching is all about goal-setting and implementing techniques to achieve success and true happiness. Carole Ann, Winner of Best Coach in the Best Business Women’s Awards 2017, works with her clients to improve relationships, diet, energy, health and well-being and confidence.

Carole Ann’s clients are empowered – as she believes in you even when you don’t! She’s 100% committed to your success and offers continued support every step of the way.

