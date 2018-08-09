5 Benefits of a Gym-Level Workout at Home

We all know how important health and fitness can be to a happy life.

Regular exercise fights back against obesity, improves your memory, and even helps to prevent illness. As you get a little older, the more you build your muscles and strengthen your core, the easier it is to maintain your independence.

The question is, how do you get fit when you don’t have the time, energy, or cash for a gym membership? The simple answer? Create your own gym experience at home.

5 reasons why you should ditch the gym membership

Here are just 5 reasons why you should ditch the membership and create your own at-home workout routine.

1. It’s All About You

First of all, if you’ve ever been a member of a particularly popular gym, you’ll know that it can feel as though you spend more time waiting to use the equipment, than actually working on your goals. Not only do you have to wait around for other people to be done using the machines that you want, but you also have to deal with their less than hygienic habits too.

By the time you’ve got a chance to use a machine it could be covered in sweat and germs. When you have your home gym, there’s no-one to wait behind, and nobody to clean up after. Your workout is all about you.

2. It’s Cheaper

Creating your gym-level workout routine at home can be much cheaper than committing to a gym membership. Although that might not be the case if you try to pack your garage full of the latest exercise equipment, if you focus on one machine at a time, and give it your all, you can save cash on everything from petrol to get to the gym, to the cost of your membership.

For instance, ellipticals can give you the perfect all-in-one workout at home. They’re easy to use, work out a huge range of muscles – and they’re easy on your joints too – which is great for any woman over the age of 50.

3. Home Workouts are Convenient

Think about the time it takes for you to get back and forth to the gym every day, and then the extra time you waste waiting to use machines.

Having a piece of home gym equipment means less waiting around, less travelling, and more control over your routines. If you want to work out in the middle of the night, you can. If you want to break your exercise up into several short bouts throughout the day, that’s fine too.

4. It’s Easier to Commit to Exercising

The fact that getting to and using a gym isn’t a walk in the park can make it easier for us to make excuses not to exercise. In the winter we say it’s too cold. In the summer it’s too hot. We don’t have the time to drive to the gym after work, or there’s too much traffic to deal with. The excuses are endless.

When your elliptical machine is right in front of you at home, it’s less tempting to give up. Working out becomes easier.

5. You Won’t be As Self Conscious

Finally, one of the biggest things stopping people from committing to exercise – particularly after they hit their fifties, is a feeling of self-consciousness. We don’t want people to watch us huffing and puffing as we try to work out. Ellipticals at home mean that you can avoid the perceived judgment of others and enjoy your exercise routine in privacy.