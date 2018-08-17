Looking Fab but Feeling Fab after 50 – Advice on Keeping Joints Healthy

It seems that once we get to 50 years of age, our bodies begin to show the effects of years gone by. All of the wild nights out in our twenties and thirties appear on our faces and we can feel that our joints are starting to ache and become stiff, even when doing the simplest of tasks. So is this what we can expect as we begin to age, or can we feel as good as we did in our earlier years, with a little help?

Looking Good, Feeling Good?

We know the way it goes, if you’re looking good, then your self-esteem rises and you feel good too. Taking regular exercise and eating healthily, can help to maintain your outward appearance and your mind-set, which puts that spring in your step. Pampering yourself, buying a new outfit or taking part in your favourite activity are all ways in which you can improve the way you look and the way you feel about yourself. However, if our joints are beginning to ache and are preventing us from enjoying our usual activities, is there anything we can do to remedy the situation?

What Happens To The Joints As We Age?

Over the years, our joints are put through the stresses and strains of everyday life, allowing us to enjoy sports, dancing, running, walking and all manner of activities that we take for granted. It isn’t until we hit our later years that the effects of all of these wonderful pastimes begin to take their toll.

The joints in the body are covered with a protective layer of cartilage when we are young and it enables us to use our joints in any manner we wish. As the years slip by, that insulation begins to wear away and slowly uncovers the bone beneath. The bones begin to develop little spurs and they start to rub against each other, which causes the soreness, swelling, aches and pains of arthritis. The joints where arthritic pain is commonly felt are the hips, knees, spine and fingers, due to the regular use that they have.

What Can You Do To Help Your Joints?

Fifty years ago, arthritic pain was just accepted as a part of growing old, with very little to offer in the way of pain management. These days, we don’t have to put up with those aches and pains. Luckily, in this age of knowledge and technology, we know that there are plenty of options to alleviate the soreness and stiffness of arthritis.

First and foremost, if you are carrying excess weight, then you need to lose it! The hips and knees are most at risk when the body is overweight and they will struggle to support you, if you are carrying more than you need.

Gentle exercise is fantastic, not only to lose weight, but to build up those all-important muscles around the joints. Swimming, walking and dancing are all ways of building the strength the body needs.

To gain flexibility in your joints, activities like yoga or Tai Chi are perfect for loosening up tight areas, giving your body the chance to stretch those stiff muscles and gain more mobility.

Are There Any Supplements I Can Take?

There are a variety of good quality ingredients, which can help to support your joints, giving you back some normality in your life, away from stiffness and pain. FlexiQule is one particular supplement, which can help to ease symptoms of arthritis and alleviate pain.

Boswellia (Indian Frankincense) is a herbal extract which has been used for many years to treat symptoms of arthritis. It had anti-inflammatory properties which help to soothe the affected areas, giving them the ease of use they once had. Boswellia also helps to prevent cartilage loss and can even encourage more to grow, giving the bones some respite and you some pain relief.

Ginger is another natural herb/spice which can be used for a wide range of ailments, due to its anti-inflammatory qualities and ability to ease pain. It has COX-2 inhibitors, which means that it works in the same way as NSAIDs (painkillers, such as Ibuprofen), except you don’t need to worry about taking too much, or any side effects.

By taking a holistic approach to managing the symptoms of arthritis, through weight management, nutritious food, gentle exercise and taking FlexiQule, you can gain control of your symptoms and your life. Who says you can’t look and feel good after 50?

For more information about FlexiQule and Caring for Joints visit (https://www.alchemlife.com/uk/flexiqule/)