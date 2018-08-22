Pursuing creative projects after 50

The idea that we are only creative when we are young is an unfortunately common misconception. As with many processes, it varies from person to person: while some tend to peak earlier, others enjoy a spurt of creativity in later years. One thing that’s for sure is our productivity tends to wane as the years go by, but do not let this deter you. Not only does time usually free up in later years, but creativity can go at whatever pace you choose.

Take Julia Child, for example: the popular chef found fame with her TV show The French Chef when she was in her 50s. Or how about Grandma Moses, an American painter whose first real break came about when she was 78. Channelling your creativity in your later years can often lead to an enhanced mood, more social situations, and even improved physical health. With that in mind, below are some ideas for hobbies that may add some variety to your life.

A business endeavour

Whatever your previous career, small business ventures can sometimes be the perfect way to keep things interesting. Perhaps you’ve been mastering your own sourdough starter for decades now and would be more than prepared to finally give a workshop on the topic. Similarly, maybe you can finally cash in on that massage course you took years ago and give lessons to friends, families and neighbours. Not only can pursuing a new business endeavour help with engaging in your local community, but it can also keep your mind sharp throughout your later years. Give your latest entrepreneurial idea a real chance and let it have the promotion it deserves: whether it be distributing brochures with the help of an online printing company, setting up the relevant social media networks, or getting the word out there the traditional way.

A passion pursuit

Whether you’re winding down your working years and slowly freeing up time or you’re well into your retirement years, staying in tune with your passions and interests is the ideal way to spend this phase. Why not try dusting off your old record collection and giving them a spin? The current revival of vinyl has given record stores, flea markets and collectors a new lease of life. In 2018, 70s disco and funk are more popular now than ever before! Maybe you’ve forgotten all about your passion for upcycled furniture and could gift your friends or family with a good-as-new wardrobe!

You may also find that what you’ve been cooking since you were small, may actually appeal to the masses. Share your cooking knowledge and your skills with the younger generations; consider a supper club at your place, where you take a group through the cooking process of some of your most treasured recipes and pass on the tradition as your parents or grandparents did with you. This can be a fantastic way of honouring the past and gifting it to the future. Another means could be partaking in your local market or even street food event.

Learn something new

Feeling like you’ve missed the boat in learning various skills, talents and interests? Fear not, now is the perfect time to take up new classes and join new clubs. Not only will you be more driven, but you will also be a lot more dedicated. Many of us are dismissive of taking up something new, like learning a language or trying to play the piano, and most of this is founded in the misconception that you’ll be too old by the time you’ve mastered it. This is beside the point: it is in the learning process where the most fun lies.

Whether for money, passion or simply broadening your horizons, embrace life after 50 and be open to new creative opportunities.