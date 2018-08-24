Welcome to Fab after Fifty

It's always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Parisian Inspirations for Fall Fashion – Virginie Mouzat

Article by Meredith Keeve a.k.a. The Wandering Parisian

virginie Mouzat style inspiration over 50

(c) François Goizé for Vanity Fair France

Virginie Mouzat is the fashion and lifestyle editor of French Vanity Fair

Ms. Mouzat is a terrific example of how a 50+ French woman looks absolutely stylish and fabulous with a cleverly edited wardrobe and a defined style.

I recently posted several photos of Virginie Mouzat to my FabAfterFifty.uk pinterest board because I was struck by how well photos of the fashion journalist represented all the ‘rules’ that help guide the Parisian wardrobe and make French women look incredibly chic on a consistent basis.

(c) François Goizé for Vanity Fair France

Ms. Mouzat clearly has a ‘uniform’: lots of separates, mostly trousers, though sometimes there are skirts, in neutral colours that she mixes and matches and wears repeatedly. Her particular signatures are two: amazing shoes (some stilettos that terrify me!) and extraordinary and sculptural pieces of jewelry.

There are lots of black trouser looks, consistently paired with an interesting jacket in an unusual cut, lots of boots in different heels and shapes paired both with trousers and skirts. There are grey pieces mixed in, often with black, maintaining this very neutral background to set off the woman in the clothes. She has that wonderful French habit of mixing navy with everything, setting it off against black, grey and even brown.

virginie Mouzat style over 50 image

(c) François Goizé for Vanity Fair France

She also uses print pieces very effectively; there is a black and white print blouse that appears several times in online photos, and a print skirt with a zipper up the front that also makes several appearances. But the prints are two colours only, often black and white, occasionally navy and white. There are a couple of leopard pieces, notably a coat worn over all back, and amazing leopard shoes and boots that add daring to all those neutrals.

What is particularly striking for such a frequently photographed fashion editor is her obvious lack of concern about being seen twice in the same pieces. I did not take the time to source the actual garments shown, it would seem safe to assume that she has access and resources to wear top designers. But no matter who is making or selling the clothes she wears, it seems very obvious to me that this 50+ Parisienne has found her style and makes the most of it.

A note of thanks to Francois Goize who kindly allowed us to use his photos for this feature.

Credit: Photo (c) François Goizé for Vanity Fair France
Francois has published a book featuring many of his photos taken mainly at Paris Fashion Week events, where as he says ‘at an hour when masks tend to slip’.
https://www.anightonthetowninparis.com/

 

Meredith Keeve

Now a Personal Stylist, Meredith Keeve has worked in publishing, fashion, cinema, interior decoration and art in Paris, London, Miami and Toronto. Working as a wardrobe consultant with her French mentor, she learned to identify the ‘closet’ issues women face – the emotional/intellectual relationship to clothes and how clothing can impact and influence how a woman presents and perceives herself. MK chose to specialize in the 50+ customer, attuning her understanding of that customer’s particular needs and desires to determine and implement optimal wardrobe solutions for each individual, in every circumstance.

