There is a common belief that older women can’t be fashionable, or at least that fashion for the over 50’s is synonymous with being ‘dowdy’, ‘frumpy’ and ‘subdued’. This is all clearly misguided: while it can be harder (and often of less interest!) for women over a certain age to keep up with the latest trends, that is not to say we can’t be fashionable. Where younger women may aspire to being hip and stylish, older women can appreciate the value of looking glamorous.

Glamour tips for every woman

Glamour has a timeless appeal and is what all women should aspire to commanding. Conjuring images of old Hollywood movie stars armed with undeniable sultry power, a glamorous woman is defined not by her age but by her confidence and the way she holds herself. There are a host of modern stars out there championing the way for women over 50 to be seen as fashionable, glamourous and full of vitality. Following in their footsteps, we look at five of the easiest ways to bring a touch of star-powered glamour to any look.

Silk Blouse

Nothing says glamour quite like a silk blouse. Whether it’s a heavy silk or something light and flirty, this material is easily adapted to different seasons and occasions. A pussy-bow can add femininity to an otherwise austere ensemble, while a simple ¾ length sleeve round neck is eye-catching yet demure. Silk catches the light in an understated but alluring way so you will be sure to draw just the right amount of attention to yourself; however, most important with all silk clothing is to take good care of it. Nothing looks less glamorous than a heavily creased blouse!

Sparkling Accessories

Whether it’s an array of glittering costume jewellery or a single high-impact focus accessory, adding a bit of sparkle to an outfit can make you shine. This can be a delicate topic, as it is easy to go overboard here: the desired outcome is more Helen Mirren and less Edna Everage. This means that a sequined cardigan is probably out, but a beautiful pre-loved Swiss watch is most definitely in – think of the likes of Hublot, Patek Philippe, and Longines. It’s important with jewellery to decide what metal you want to opt for: depending on your skin tone, hair and eye colour, you might be better suited to gold or silver jewellery. Make sure to weigh up your options before committing to one or the other.

Bold Prints and Patterns

Now here’s where you can really play around. Bringing in strong prints and patterns to your wardrobe are an instant way to bring your look right onto the red carpet. A shirt, skirt, dress and even coat can all be the perfect way for you to exhibit your bold new look. Remember the fundamental rules concerning the way that horizontal and vertical stripes can broaden or lengthen your shape, and try to restrict mixing too many colours into a single outfit. A multi-coloured shirt, for instance, should be paired with shoes, bag and bottoms of the same shade.

Look-At-Me Jacket

For the over-50s, jackets are about more than just warmth. They can hide the lumps and bumps we might wish weren’t there and they can add an injection of vitality to our look. The shape of jacket you opt for is crucial. For the petite among us, channel your inner Jackie O with a classic collarless round neck jacket that complements a slight frame and is the hallmark of timeless style and glamour. For those with hourglass figures, a light wrap or belted coat will help to accentuate your curves. For a smarter look, you can even simply opt for a classic tailored jacket.

Age-Defying Eyewear

For those of us who know about getting older, there is fairly common agreement that there are certain parts of the body that show it first. One of the biggest culprits is the eyes. From pesky crow’s feet to weakening eyesight, there are myriad problems that can pose a problem in our later years. This is where sporting great eyewear comes in: whether it’s taking a leaf from Anna Wintour’s book and pulling on a pair of large dark sunglasses, or getting a pair of stylish prescription frames, the glasses you wear can completely change your look. As we get older, framing our face becomes more important so a strong dark rim to your glasses can be greatly beneficial.