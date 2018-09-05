Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Latest Time Bomb QVC offer – 4 favourite products at a 75% discount

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

time bomb skincare qvc special offer

I always like to share my special finds and currently Time Bomb are selling their ‘4 Piece Favourites Collection’ at a 75% discount to the normal RRP. Including one of my favourites in their range, the Time Bomb Powerball Intensive Moisturiser, and my mother’s all time favourite the Troubleshooter neck, jaw and chest firming cream.  This latest offer on QVC starting on Sept 5th really is a great way to buy this premium skincare range at a great price.

 

Time Bomb 4 Piece Favourites – £44.96 (retail value £184)

Time Bomb Take Off Time Cleanse + Buff Supersize 200ml

Time Bomb Collagen Bomb 30ml

Time Bomb Powerball Intensive Moisturizer 45ml

Time Bomb Troubleshooter Supersize 100ml

 

Why do I like the Time Bomb Powerball Intensive Moisturiser?

Because my skin has never felt so hydrated. After applying in the morning my skin immediately feels incredibly soft to the touch and ‘plumped’. The effect lasts all day – if you buy this as a stand alone product it costs £36.  It contains 21 hydrating agents including Ecroin, a microscopic protein found in the desert. It really does help your skin to retain moisture- I love it!

 

Time Bomb’s Troubleshooter is my mother’s favourite skincare product – and she has great skin in her late 70s. This formula firms skin and lightens age spots. It helps a drooping jaw line appear firmer, the smaller 45ml version of this product costs £37

 

The other two products in this offer – the cleanser (with pro grade crystals) and the Collagen Bomb ( redensifies and tightens skin) help keep skin at peak levels.

I know I have said before that if you are a fan of the Time Bomb range it is well worth looking out for the QVC offers and either stocking up or trying new products in the range. Personally I hate paying full price for products only to see them come up soon after on special offer – especially heavily discounted like this one!

I will post a separate review of the Collagen Bomb soon, but didn’t want you to miss out on the offer in the meantime.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

5 Ways To Bring Instant Glamour To Any Look

5 Ways To Bring Instant Glamour To Any Look

What are the Life Lessons we learn by the time we reach our 50s?

What are the Life Lessons we learn by the time we reach our 50s?

Life over 50: How to Remove Time as an Excuse

Life over 50: How to Remove Time as an Excuse

Author Interview: Dee Coxon talks about the inspiration behind her book Polish The Diamond In Your Heart

Author Interview: Dee Coxon talks about the inspiration behind her book Polish The Diamond In Your Heart

Parisian Inspirations for Fall Fashion - Virginie Mouzat

Parisian Inspirations for Fall Fashion - Virginie Mouzat

Pursuing creative projects after 50

Pursuing creative projects after 50

Why it's never too late to plan for your future

Why it's never too late to plan for your future

What is Cholesterol? : Everything you need to know about cholesterol

What is Cholesterol? : Everything you need to know about cholesterol

Related Posts

  1. Time Bomb Christmas Collection on offer on QVC Dec 9th
  2. Product Review: Lulu’s Time Bomb Collagen Bomb Essential Skin Fuel
  3. Beauty on a budget: Time Bomb Supersize Collection on QVC with 80% discount.
  4. Review: Time Bomb ABC Vitamin Solution.
  5. Product review: Lulu’s Time Bomb Blast to the Past Dermabrasion, Surface to Surface Smoother.

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar