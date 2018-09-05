Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I always like to share my special finds and currently Time Bomb are selling their ‘4 Piece Favourites Collection’ at a 75% discount to the normal RRP. Including one of my favourites in their range, the Time Bomb Powerball Intensive Moisturiser, and my mother’s all time favourite the Troubleshooter neck, jaw and chest firming cream. This latest offer on QVC starting on Sept 5th really is a great way to buy this premium skincare range at a great price.

Time Bomb 4 Piece Favourites – £44.96 (retail value £184)

Time Bomb Take Off Time Cleanse + Buff Supersize 200ml

Time Bomb Collagen Bomb 30ml

Time Bomb Powerball Intensive Moisturizer 45ml

Time Bomb Troubleshooter Supersize 100ml

Why do I like the Time Bomb Powerball Intensive Moisturiser?

Because my skin has never felt so hydrated. After applying in the morning my skin immediately feels incredibly soft to the touch and ‘plumped’. The effect lasts all day – if you buy this as a stand alone product it costs £36. It contains 21 hydrating agents including Ecroin, a microscopic protein found in the desert. It really does help your skin to retain moisture- I love it!

Time Bomb’s Troubleshooter is my mother’s favourite skincare product – and she has great skin in her late 70s. This formula firms skin and lightens age spots. It helps a drooping jaw line appear firmer, the smaller 45ml version of this product costs £37

The other two products in this offer – the cleanser (with pro grade crystals) and the Collagen Bomb ( redensifies and tightens skin) help keep skin at peak levels.

I know I have said before that if you are a fan of the Time Bomb range it is well worth looking out for the QVC offers and either stocking up or trying new products in the range. Personally I hate paying full price for products only to see them come up soon after on special offer – especially heavily discounted like this one!

I will post a separate review of the Collagen Bomb soon, but didn’t want you to miss out on the offer in the meantime.