Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

The Awkward Topic – Funeral Costs

Funeral costs image

Thinking about, and especially talking about, organizing a funeral is never an easy thing to do. Some of us may have thought about more ‘creative’ aspects, like which music you’d like to play, but until the time comes do you rarely think about any of the costs involved.

And there are a lot of costs involved. Most funerals, regardless of whether they’re burial or cremation, will require; a funeral director, transportation, a coffin, a hearse, the funeral procession and preparation of the deceased. There’s also the opportunity for family members to visit the deceased in the chapel of rest.

In a new report from Legal and General, they reveal that the average combined cost of these in the UK in 2017 was £4,086. 77% of all funerals were cremation, whilst the remaining 23% were burials. This means the average burial in the UK in 2017 cost £4,800, whilst the average cremation cost £3,872.

Throughout the UK burials are more expensive than cremations, with Northern Ireland being the one exception where it is the other way around. This is due to the limited number of crematoria in Northern Ireland, which makes burials far more appealing. Northern Ireland is also home to the cheapest overall funerals in the UK, where a burial will cost £3,300 and a cremation £3,400.

Check out the below infographic which goes into detail the cost of the average cremation and burial funeral by region throughout the UK.

funeral costs image

 

It won’t come as much of a shock to learn that Greater London is home to the UK’s most expensive funerals. Those looking to arrange a funeral in the capital will pay an average of £7,700 for a burial and £4,600 for a cremation.

The North London borough of Enfield blows even these prices out of the water, where costs for a burial funeral can be as high as £13,049.

Scotland is mostly in line with the UK average, with a burial costing £4,600 and a cremation £3,800. Meanwhile in Wales things come in a little cheaper, with a burial setting you back £4,200 and a cremation £3,600.

Costs around England outside of London vary, with the East Midlands being the cheapest at £3,900 for a burial and £3,800 for a cremation. The most expensive is the South East, where a burial costs an average of £5,200 and a cremation £4,500. This is quickly followed by, very surprisingly, Yorkshire and Humber, where a burial costs £5,100 and a cremation £4,100.

As you can see by the below video from Legal and General, a lot of the great British public don’t seem to know the average cost of a funeral, either.

 

 

What’s also surprising is that these figures don’t take into account any additional costs, such as flower arrangements or a post-funeral gathering for family and friends.

And the worst thing is, that if costs continue to rise at the same rate they currently are, 38% in 6 years, then by 2024 the average cost of a UK funeral will be £5,925.

It may be an awkward subject, but it is important to think about, and plan, for a funeral, as none of us want our families to be hit with an enormous bill.

For more information on funeral costs visit the Legal and General website.

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

New dating app Lumen is launched specifically for over 50s

New dating app Lumen is launched specifically for over 50s

What is a Naturopathic Approach to Health?

What is a Naturopathic Approach to Health?

Latest Time Bomb QVC offer – 4 favourite products at a 75% discount

Latest Time Bomb QVC offer – 4 favourite products at a 75% discount

5 Ways To Bring Instant Glamour To Any Look

5 Ways To Bring Instant Glamour To Any Look

What are the Life Lessons we learn by the time we reach our 50s?

What are the Life Lessons we learn by the time we reach our 50s?

Life over 50: How to Remove Time as an Excuse

Life over 50: How to Remove Time as an Excuse

Author Interview: Dee Coxon talks about the inspiration behind her book Polish The Diamond In Your Heart

Author Interview: Dee Coxon talks about the inspiration behind her book Polish The Diamond In Your Heart

Parisian Inspirations for Fall Fashion - Virginie Mouzat

Parisian Inspirations for Fall Fashion - Virginie Mouzat

Related Posts

  1. Life insurance over 60
  2. Have you talked to loved ones about what you want to happen when you (or they) die,
  3. Interview with author Sandy Day about the inspiration for her latest book Fred’s Funeral
  4. Why it’s never too late to plan for your future
  5. Authenticity in the Workplace – First topic on WomenUp Radio Programme

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar