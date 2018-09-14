Thinking about, and especially talking about, organizing a funeral is never an easy thing to do. Some of us may have thought about more ‘creative’ aspects, like which music you’d like to play, but until the time comes do you rarely think about any of the costs involved.

And there are a lot of costs involved. Most funerals, regardless of whether they’re burial or cremation, will require; a funeral director, transportation, a coffin, a hearse, the funeral procession and preparation of the deceased. There’s also the opportunity for family members to visit the deceased in the chapel of rest.

In a new report from Legal and General, they reveal that the average combined cost of these in the UK in 2017 was £4,086. 77% of all funerals were cremation, whilst the remaining 23% were burials. This means the average burial in the UK in 2017 cost £4,800, whilst the average cremation cost £3,872.

Throughout the UK burials are more expensive than cremations, with Northern Ireland being the one exception where it is the other way around. This is due to the limited number of crematoria in Northern Ireland, which makes burials far more appealing. Northern Ireland is also home to the cheapest overall funerals in the UK, where a burial will cost £3,300 and a cremation £3,400.

Check out the below infographic which goes into detail the cost of the average cremation and burial funeral by region throughout the UK.

It won’t come as much of a shock to learn that Greater London is home to the UK’s most expensive funerals. Those looking to arrange a funeral in the capital will pay an average of £7,700 for a burial and £4,600 for a cremation.

The North London borough of Enfield blows even these prices out of the water, where costs for a burial funeral can be as high as £13,049.

Scotland is mostly in line with the UK average, with a burial costing £4,600 and a cremation £3,800. Meanwhile in Wales things come in a little cheaper, with a burial setting you back £4,200 and a cremation £3,600.

Costs around England outside of London vary, with the East Midlands being the cheapest at £3,900 for a burial and £3,800 for a cremation. The most expensive is the South East, where a burial costs an average of £5,200 and a cremation £4,500. This is quickly followed by, very surprisingly, Yorkshire and Humber, where a burial costs £5,100 and a cremation £4,100.

As you can see by the below video from Legal and General, a lot of the great British public don’t seem to know the average cost of a funeral, either.

What’s also surprising is that these figures don’t take into account any additional costs, such as flower arrangements or a post-funeral gathering for family and friends.

And the worst thing is, that if costs continue to rise at the same rate they currently are, 38% in 6 years, then by 2024 the average cost of a UK funeral will be £5,925.

It may be an awkward subject, but it is important to think about, and plan, for a funeral, as none of us want our families to be hit with an enormous bill.

For more information on funeral costs visit the Legal and General website.