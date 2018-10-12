Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Natural ways to look after our teeth and gums.

By Gemma Hurditch for CNM (College of Naturopathic Medicine)

how to look after your teeth and gums image

 

A healthy smile and pleasant breath is not only an aesthetic goal, but a crucial one.

Evidence is growing all the time that the health of our mouths predict and influences our general health, too.

‘Periodontal disease’ means advanced gum disease. Forty five percent of the UK population have periodontitis of varying severity.

So how can we support the natural health of our teeth and gums?

 

Foods for gums and teeth

  • Lower levels of the nutrient CoQ10 are found in gums with periodontal disease. Increase your levels by eating more parsley, broccoli, avocado, extra virgin olive oil. If periodontal disease is a problem, you would be best to take supplements along with increasing natural food sources.
  • Vitamin B deficiencies can cause poor oral health, including receding gums and overall sensitivity of the mucous membranes in the mouth and tongue. Rich food sources of B vitamins include mushrooms. Try shiitake mushrooms as they are immune stimulating and include lentinan, a compound which fights bacteria that causes plaque formation. Sardines, mackerel, and beans such as cannellini beans, chickpeas, lima beans and pinto beans are also good.
  • Raw onions have powerful antibacterial properties, and are also rich in quercetin, an anti-inflammatory compound which works synergistically with vitamin C to strengthen and heal the gums.
  • Green tea may promote periodontal health by reducing inflammation, preventing bone resorption and limiting the growth of certain bacteria associated with periodontal diseases. It is high in natural, (rather than synthetic) fluoride, and can inhibit caries as well as increasing acid resistance in teeth.
  • Green leafy vegetables are high in vitamin C, which reduces inflammation. Leafy greens require more chewing, thanks to their high fibre content, which is great for gums because the chewing action creates more saliva. Saliva flushes out food particles, bacteria, and plaque that may be sticking near the gum line. Broccoli and kale are particularly rich in minerals such as calcium and magnesium that are wonderful for teeth and bones.
  • Crunchy carrots, celery and cashews are excellent at scraping away stuck-on food and plaque. Nuts also provide vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin E, which is very beneficial to the gums, without the sugar that mouth bacteria feed on. Make crunchy vegetables your go-to snack or end to a meal.
  • Strawberries and bell peppers are rich in both vitamin C and bioflavonoids vital for gum health, and are less acidic than citrus. Acid can be damaging to tooth enamel. Citrus is excellent but be sure to swish and rinse your mouth with water or green tea to reduce acid build up.
  • Drink plenty of water, it rinses the teeth and mouth of acid, and removes some bacteria. Some claim that rinsing with water is as effective as mouthwash for bacteria removal, but without the chemical nasties. Water helps the body to rid toxins which put additional strain on the immune system – and a healthy immune system is better at fighting against bacterial infection in the mouth, and the rest of the body.

Go natural

  • Use a natural mouthwash that is free of damaging and drying ingredients such as alcohol, triclosan and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS). Alternatives can be made using Himalayan salt, cooled boiled water and therapeutic food-grade essential oils. You will find plenty of recipes to choose from online.
  • Use a natural toothpaste: there are a host of toxic chemicals in regular toothpaste. Try SLS and paraben-free brands. Sprinkling baking soda on the top of your natural toothpaste can help gently remove surface stains.
  • Oil pulling can help reduce plaque. Sesame oil is the traditional Ayurvedic choice, or you can try coconut oil. Take one tablespoon of oil in your mouth and pull and push it through your teeth and around your mouth, spitting it out after about 10 minutes. Oil pulling is recommended first thing in the morning, before eating or drinking.
  • Regular dental hygiene should include brushing twice a day and flossing nightly. Brushing your teeth prior to eating can be better for your teeth as some foods can weaken tooth enamel, which can become worn-down by brushing too soon after eating. Leave brushing for 30 minutes, or try brushing before your breakfast.
  • Investigate a natural or naturopathic dentist in your area for more holistic care of your oral and overall health.

 

 

Naturopath Gemma Hurditch lectures at CNM (College of Naturopathic Medicine).  

CNM is the UK’s leading training provider in a range of natural therapies, with colleges across the UK and Ireland.  To find out more about CNM courses, visit www.naturopathy-uk.com

Guest

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

My 50s will be better than ever says Angela

My 50s will be better than ever says Angela

Should we let the menopause become an issue in the workplace?

Should we let the menopause become an issue in the workplace?

5 ways to stay motivated enough to achieve your goals

5 ways to stay motivated enough to achieve your goals

Coping with Change in your 50s

Coping with Change in your 50s

Review of Playtex new range of bras

Review of Playtex new range of bras

There’s Still Time: 5 Tips to Improve Your Retirement-Readiness After 50

There’s Still Time: 5 Tips to Improve Your Retirement-Readiness After 50

Camping in your Fifties

Camping in your Fifties

What inspires a woman of 65 to run marathons?

What inspires a woman of 65 to run marathons?

Related Posts

  1. Fab Teeth and Gums after Fifty!
  2. Natural ways to boost radiance for mature skin
  3. Natural help for gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD)
  4. Sensitive skin – natural ways to help.
  5. Natural Ways to Prevent Varicose Veins

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar