Article by Ceri Wheeldon

By the time we get to our 50s we have developed our own sense of style. I love my dresses (with and without sleeves) and really enjoy having occasions when I have an excuse to turn on the glam. But most of the time you will find me in a variety of black jeans and tops – especially on the days when I am working from home. It has pretty well become my uniform once summer is over. What I do tend to do is update with accessories – that don’t cost a fortune.

I have some great finds from markets I’ve visited in France and Italy, but I also keep an eye out on the high street. Perspex jewellery is big this season, and I love the range of Perspex earrings from Accessorise – very retro! They caught my eye in the window as I walked past en route to the hairdresser – I couldn’t resist. Priced at £10 and £12 they are a cheap way to update an outfit.

The other big these this season is animal print – I have to confess to already having so much animal print in my own wardrobe I haven’t had to buy a thing!! I could definitely rival Bet Lynch!! I have animal print jeans, sweaters, coats , scarves, skirts, boots – this season I am in my element.

For those who have been less enthusiastic about accumulating animal print in the past, I have found some great pieces to update your look .

Scarves are a quick and easy way to accessorise

Animal print scarf £40 Click for details

I love this one – a bit quirky! A tiger print scarf (animal print doesn’t have to mean leopard !) £30 Click for details

Leopard print belt – an absolute winner £49 Click for details

These Reptile print ankle boots are a great western style – an instant update for wearing with jeans £115 to £125 Click for details

Leopard print kitten heels – a great heel height – flattering but comfortable £109 to £129 Click for details

It doesn’t take a lot to refresh a classic look and bring you bang up to date to look stylish over 50.

Enjoy !