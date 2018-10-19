Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Updating your look with simple accessories

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

style over 50: simple accessories to update your style

By the time we get to our 50s we have developed our own sense of style.  I love my dresses (with and without sleeves) and really enjoy having occasions when I have an excuse to turn on the glam. But most of the time you will find me in a variety of black jeans and tops – especially on the days when I am working from home.  It has pretty well become my uniform once summer is over. What I do tend to do is update with accessories – that don’t cost a fortune.

I have some great finds from markets I’ve visited in France and Italy, but I also keep an eye out on the high street. Perspex jewellery is big this season, and I love the range of Perspex earrings from Accessorise – very retro! They caught my eye in the window as I walked  past en route to the hairdresser – I couldn’t resist. Priced at £10 and £12 they are a cheap way to update an outfit.

perspex earrings for quick style update

The other big these this season is animal print – I have to confess to already having so much animal print in my own wardrobe I haven’t had to buy a thing!!  I could definitely rival Bet Lynch!! I have animal print jeans, sweaters, coats , scarves, skirts, boots – this season I am in my element.

For those who have been less enthusiastic about accumulating animal print in the past, I have found some great pieces to update your look .

Scarves are a quick and easy way to accessorise

Animal print scarf £40 Click for details

style over 50 animal print scarf

 

I love this one – a bit quirky! A tiger print scarf (animal print doesn’t have to mean leopard !) £30 Click for details

style over 50 tiger print scarf image

 

Leopard print belt – an absolute winner £49 Click for details

style over 50 leopard print belt image

 

These Reptile print ankle boots are a great western style – an instant update for wearing with jeans  £115 to £125 Click for details

style over 50 reptile skin boot

 

Leopard print kitten heels – a great heel height – flattering but comfortable  £109 to £129 Click for details

style over 50 kitten heels image

It doesn’t take a lot to refresh a classic look and bring you bang up to date to look stylish over 50.

Enjoy !

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. You CAN wear animal print over 50 – style tips
  2. Daytime look for Little Black Dress – add a scarf with a difference! Video feature
  3. Dresses with Sleeves Challenge Day 18 -A classic investment dress -just add accessories
  4. Layering with a kimono – day and evening looks
  5. Investment dressing over 50: What to buy in the sales

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar