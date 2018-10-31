Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I posted at the start of taking Imedeen Prime Renewal supplements and promised an update at the end of 3 months.

My skin is noticeably softer and plumper. I have noticed a significant difference in my neck and décolletage – great as I tend to sleep on my side and being quite big busted that area tends to become crepey with vertical lines – they are definitely softer and the whole area feels smoother.

The other area I noticed a big difference in was my lower legs. Normally they feel really dry – despite applying body lotion daily, since taking the Imedeen supplements I started to see a difference after about 6 weeks.

I was paid a terrific compliment when I met somebody for the first time a couple of weeks ago. They said I looked more like Fab after Forty than Fab after Fifty – they were quite surprised when I said that Fab after Sixty was fast approaching!!

Topically applied products can only do so much. Imedeen Prime Renewal targets the deeper layers of the dermis – where serums and moisturisers cannot reach – helping your skin from the inside out.

I follow a a good skincare regime – and always use good quality serums and moisturisers, but I feel the Imedeen supplements have provided an added and much welcome boost.

The active Ingredients: Imedeen’s Exclusive Marine Complex, ViTea white tea extract, Vitamin C, tomato extract, grape seed extract, Vitamin E and Zinc, Chamomile Extract (evening supplements only).

I have to be honest and say that I sometimes found it difficult to remember to take all four tablets every day (two in the morning and two in the evening) – keeping them next to the kettle helped as they were to hand when I had my morning coffee and nightly herbal tea. The results are well worth it though – and Imedeen’s Prime Renewal Supplements are now a firm part of my skincare regime.

