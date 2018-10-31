Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Imedeen Prime Renewal Review Part 2 : The Results

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

imredden Prime Renewal review

I posted at the start of taking Imedeen Prime Renewal supplements and promised an update at the end of 3 months.

My skin is noticeably softer and plumper. I have noticed a significant difference in my neck and décolletage – great as I tend to sleep on my side and being quite big busted that area tends to become crepey with vertical lines – they are definitely softer and the whole area feels smoother.

The other area I noticed a big difference in was my lower legs. Normally they feel really dry – despite applying body lotion daily, since taking the Imedeen supplements I started to see a difference after about 6 weeks.

I was paid a terrific compliment when I met somebody for the first time a couple of weeks ago. They said I looked more like Fab after Forty than Fab after Fifty – they were quite surprised when I said that Fab after Sixty was fast approaching!!

Topically applied products can only do so much. Imedeen Prime Renewal targets the deeper layers of the dermis – where serums and moisturisers cannot reach – helping your skin from the inside out.

I follow a a good skincare regime – and always use good quality serums and moisturisers, but I feel the Imedeen supplements have provided an added and much welcome boost.

The active Ingredients: Imedeen’s Exclusive Marine Complex, ViTea white tea extract, Vitamin C, tomato extract, grape seed extract, Vitamin E and Zinc, Chamomile Extract (evening supplements only).

I have to be honest and say that I sometimes found it difficult to remember to take all four tablets every day (two in the morning and two in the evening) – keeping them next to the kettle helped as they were to hand when I had my morning coffee and nightly herbal tea. The results are well worth it though – and Imedeen’s Prime Renewal Supplements are now a firm part of my skincare regime.

Review date 30.10.2018

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Imedeen Prime Renewal review: Part 1
  2. Review of Imedeen Prime Renewal
  3. Do You Personify Beauty from Within? Imedeen Model Competition
  4. Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum Review
  5. Review: Elizabeth Arden Superstart Skin Renewal Booster

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar