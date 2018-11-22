Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Planning for Christmas – the French way (including your holiday wardrobe)

Article by Meredith Keeve a.k.a the Wandering Parisian

parisian Christmas style tips

Joyeux Noel: Christmas Cocktails and other Perils of December

It is here, looming on the approaching horizon – the HOLIDAYS!

As wonderful and terrifying as this time of year can be, a couple of helpful hints may guide us a little more gracefully through this glorious and stressful time of year.

As usual, our Parisian icon can lead the way.

Organization is the Parisian’s secret weapon. While she appears notoriously nonchalant, behind the scenes she has checklists galore and is steaming ahead with her preparations – in all aspects of her life.

With regard to gift giving, well, the better part of her shopping for gifts is done. A visit to her favorite upscale outlet store, a single decision with regard to gift ‘categories’ (all the uncles get X, all the nieces get Y) and she can power through her list. One thing for sure, she is checking labels, shopping locally and mostly Made in France, certainly made in Europe. It is not only more ecological, but vastly more likely to guarantee more unique gifts.

Christmas Wardrobe

With regard to her holiday wardrobe, she will take a moment to review what is there, consider what she wore last year (hint, if she doesn’t remember she can check photos on FB or just her phone) and whether we need an update or an overhaul.

Is there something velvet that might be updated with a different belt or earrings?

Is there a sparkly top that might be thrown over a little black dress to change it up from last year’s satin trouser?

Or perhaps last year’s satin trouser can be reworn with a lace camisole and a tuxedo jacket?

One thing we know is that her holiday purchases are as selectively curated as the rest of her garderobe…the holidays, certainly now, are no time to begin spending hard earned euros or pounds on pieces that will not pull their weight for years to come.

Avoid putting on weight

And speaking of weight, please remember that the festive season has plenty of unique and delicious treats in store and DO NOT find yourself gobbling goodies you normally disdain because they have added red and green frosting to a cupcake, biscuit or sponge roll. It is still a nasty, ordinary biscuit – even if it has a Santa on it!

Faced with the cocktail buffet, grab A glass of bubbly and relocate to a distant corner of the room while intently searching for someone who may provide good conversation or better yet, good gossip.

Eggnog lattes and mulled wine are so delicious and tempting – AND so forgettable/regrettable. Of course we all indulge over the holidays, but do save your indulgences for those that are worthy. Wouldn’t you much rather have a piece of homemade mince pie, than a 10th sweet from the Quality Street tin?

Remember fruitcake is not the only source of sustenance this time of year – Seafood platters are full of flavour and vitamins and a French favourite for this season.

As do the French, CHOOSE – what you eat, with whom you speak, and how you spend your Christmas calories. And make sure you choose with discernment.

 

Image details:

Tuxedo – Coast

Belt – Boden

Satin Trousers – Gina Bacconi

Camisole – Modern Rarity

Meredith Keeve

Now a Personal Stylist, Meredith Keeve has worked in publishing, fashion, cinema, interior decoration and art in Paris, London, Miami and Toronto. Working as a wardrobe consultant with her French mentor, she learned to identify the ‘closet’ issues women face – the emotional/intellectual relationship to clothes and how clothing can impact and influence how a woman presents and perceives herself. MK chose to specialize in the 50+ customer, attuning her understanding of that customer’s particular needs and desires to determine and implement optimal wardrobe solutions for each individual, in every circumstance.

