When you can’t read the spreadsheet at work or you have to hold the menu so far away that you can’t read it, or worse you select size 16 instead of size 10 – it’s time for reading glasses. The first question is usually an agonizing ‘What frame will suit me?
NO PROBLEM – This is easy.
Think opposites!!
1. Square face – choose round shape glasses
2. Heart shape face – choose rectangular, cat-eye or square
3. Round face – choose square
4. Oval shape face – you are lucky any shape will suit you.
Did you like Prue Leith’s glasses on The Great British Bake Off? Or Kim Joy’s? or Karen’s ? Prue is 78 and not afraid to make a statement with her colourful eyewear.
As the days get even shorter a splash of colour is just what we need for all the festivities in December and the New Year.
Here are our suggestions: Azure, Sasha, Clover, Aztec or Rainbow (all from Eyelids Reading Glasses)
All have a classic frame with a bit of colour to brighten the dark winter days.
You will look Fab over 50!!
You don’t have to spend a lot to cheer yourself up!
