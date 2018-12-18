5 Ways to Survive Christmas with Family and Friends

Article by Dawn Ann Campbell

It’s no secret – Christmas gets far less magical as you get older. For most of us, those feel-good Christmas movies simply don’t reflect real life – think of the family drama or the immense boredom that you have to deal with over the holidays. Whatever the reason, all know what it’s like when the merriment runs out. The International Authority for Professional Coaching & Mentoring is the Sales & Marketing director, Dawn Ann Campbell, is sharing 5 top tips to stay sane this Christmas:

1. Remember the 4 wise monkeys – yes, there are four: think no evil, speak no evil, hear no evil and do no evil. Treat these as a mantra of sorts; sticking to them will help you avoid getting embroiled in family fights or rehashing old feuds.

2. Set boundaries and stick to them – stay away from people you don’t like (or at least limit the time you spend with them), especially with family members. If you feel it’s necessary to do your duty, do it – but get out as quickly and quietly as you can. No one will thank you for gritting your teeth longer than you have to!

3. Stay on budget – you can’t buy love, so keep it real and pay attention to your finances by not letting your Christmas budget run riot (You do have a budget, don’t you?). Remember, the commercial Christmas campaigns we see all around us are part of a machine expertly designed to part us from our hard-earned cash. Buying more “stuff” doesn’t bring lasting happiness. In fact, it’s just a ticket to financial stress!

4. Be kind to yourself – one of the best gives you can give yourself is lots of quality “me” time to recharge your batteries. This is how to make sure you feel your best when you’re with family and friends. After all, tis the season to be jolly – and it’s hard to be jolly when you’re frazzled and worn out.

5. Stay grounded – keep things in perspective by volunteering for a good cause, or pay it forward by doing something special for someone who isn’t in a position to return the favour. It’s all in the spirit of Christmas – and there’s no better way to have a truly perfect day.