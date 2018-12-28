Article by Carole Ann Rice

When it comes to the New Year, many of us use this as a time to set goals for ourselves for the next 12 months that lie ahead. Whether it’s losing an unrealistic amount of weight or starting a new niche hobby, our New Year’s resolutions are often extreme and set us up for a fall – leaving us feeling demoralised and distraught when by the time spring rolls into town. However, it doesn’t have to be this way.

Most of Top Life Coach Carole Ann Rice’s work focuses on making people the best versions of themselves. In light of this, Carole has decided to share 5 ways to achieve your new year’s resolutions.

1. Be realistic – when setting your goal, it’s important that you are realistic in what you can achieve. If you like to have a drink from time-to-time, don’t tell yourself that you are going to fully quit drinking – simply aim to cut down and manage your consumption. It’s important that you don’t set the bar too high when it comes to your resolutions, otherwise, you will end up feeling frustrated.

2. Be patient – while we all want overnight results when it comes to lifestyle changes, sadly, that is never going to be the case. If you are changing your diet or cutting down on a few unhealthy habits, the results may take a little while to show up. Rome wasn’t created in a day – you will achieve your goals if you stay patient and stay committed.

3. Focus on the small things – choosing to change or alter one small thing a day will make your goals more achievable and realistic. Instead of having lunch at your desk, go outside and eat in the park. If you’re having three cups of coffee a day, have two instead, What you do today will affect your tomorrow, so try and do something positive each day to set yourself on the right path.

4. Be accountable – having a coach or a buddy to answer to will give you the energy and drive that you need to push forward with your goals. If you’re trying to jog more, text a friend or your partner to let them know how far you went and in what time. By making yourself accountable to someone, you are much more likely to achieve your aspirations.

5. Have a positive outcome – when setting your resolutions, it’s important that you have a positive outcome in mind. Why are you trying to change things? Perhaps you have a friends wedding in the summer and you want to look great in your dress. Picture what it is you want and why you want it. If it’s something you are desperate to achieve, it’ll become the golden carrot that drags you to achieving your goals.

Carole Ann Rice from Real Coaching Co is one of the UK’s leading life coaches and personal development experts. She helps people all around the world discover the best version of themselves. Much of her work involves focusing on the here and now and is different to what you may experience in therapy.

Life coaching is all about goal-setting and implementing techniques to achieve success and true happiness. Carole Ann, Winner of Best Coach in the Best Business Women’s Awards 2017, works with her clients to improve relationships, diet, energy, health and well-being and confidence.