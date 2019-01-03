midlife MOT online programme launches

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Wouldn’t it be great to wake up each morning confident that you are going to live a happy, healthy and productive long life?

As the founder of Fab after Fifty I am passionate about women over 50 making the second half of life the best half of life. I have come to understand that to do that – we must ‘age proof’ our lives to ensure that we age healthily and positively. We all take our cars in for their MOT once they reach midlife – but do we do the same for ourselves?

Why the Midlife MOT?

This is why I have teamed up with Garth Delikan a.k.a. ‘The Lifestyle Guy’ to put together an online programme to do just that. The Midlife MOT programme looks at all aspects of midlife including Health and Nutrition, Mindset, Career, Finance, Relationships, Family and Social, Reinvention. The programme helps us fully understand where we are at today so that we can see what changes – one step at a time, we can make moving forward to ensure we steer ourselves through midlife and beyond in the best possible way.

Both Garth and I have really enjoyed sharing our experience and expertise while putting together this programme. Garth has enjoyed a career as a motivational coach and health and fitness instructor, and I have spent nearly 30 years as a headhunter ( so know a little bit about careers!) and have reinvented my own life more than once – and in more than one country- so we can share not just our professional expertise, but the benefit of our personal midlife and reinvention experience as well.

The course is equally applicable to men as well as women – so a great course to work on alone or with a partner.

The programme comprises nine modules to help steer you through midlife. There are more than 3 hours of videos and workbooks corresponding to each of the modules – lots of practical exercises to work through in your own time. At the end of the programme you will understand where you are heading, which of your skills can prolong your career, where you stand financially today – and the changes you may need to make to live your desired lifestyle in the future, what you might be doing today to hold you back from living the life you want in the future and follow your dreams, what changes you may want to make in your existing relationship – or if you are looking to start dating midlife- how to start your dating journey. Are living a healthy lifestyle? Small changes could make a big difference. Do you want to reinvent your life? There is a module with practical steps for that too. Empty nester or part of the sandwich generation? There is a module that covers that too.

Garth and I are really excited about this programme – and we hope you will be too.

We would love to have you join us!

