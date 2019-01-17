Article by Carole Ann Rice



In these hyper-connected and over-stimulating times, we’re all overloaded with information, and everywhere we look, someone or

something is demanding our attention. It’s hard to keep up – and yet we get a dopamine thrill from it all, meaning that being switched-on is addictive. And like all addictions, it can turn toxic.

Here are 5 ways to push back on information and sensory overload and sharpen your brain for a better life.

5 ways to declutter your brain

1. Give yourself a mental audit – start by taking stock of what’s overwhelming you. Maybe you have too many commitments, or perhaps you’re making other people’s needs your responsibility. Make time to see what it is that you’re doing on a daily basis, and then decide what needs to go.

2. Tackle your social media habit – a simple social media detox is a great way to declutter your mind, but to really sharpen your brain, focus on prioritising the things that matter. What messages and feeds are important and actually make you feel happy? Anything that doesn’t fit that description needs to go.

3. Try meditating – meditation is a great way to empty our minds, so look up some meditation exercises to see what works for you. It can be as simple as staring at a wall or out of a window in silence for 10 minutes in silence and just noticing your thoughts. If you need help getting started, Headspace is a great app to try.

4. Find better ways to use your time – are your emails taking up hours? Are you checking Instagram every 15 minutes and scouring shopping apps to check out the sales? Work out how much time you’re using and then fill it with something more productive and meaningful. Your brain will thank you for it.

5. Use my “3D” concept – run down a list of what you want to achieve each day and prioritise using three categories: Do it, Dump it or Delegate it. This is a simple way to get past punishing, counter-productive perfectionism and focus on achieving the things that actually matter.

Carole Ann Rice from Real Coaching Co is one of the UK’s leading life coaches and personal development experts. She helps people all around the world discover the best version of themselves.

Much of her work involves focusing on the here and now and is different to what you may experience in therapy.

Life coaching is all about goal-setting and implementing techniques to achieve success and true

happiness.