Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

5 ways to beat Blue Monday

Tips by Fiona Lamb

5 tips to beat Blue Monday image
What with the short days, back-to-work blues and piled-up Christmas debt, no-one really looks forward to January. So it’s no surprise that January is home to “blue Monday” – supposedly the most depressing day of the year, which falls on January 21. But if you buy into the idea that the day is doomed to be depressing, guess what? It will be.

5 tips for getting past January 21st this year:

1. Cook yourself a healthy meal – don’t fall into the trap of thinking cooking is a massive effort. It needn’t be, and its rewards are huge, not least for your health. Be kind to your body and nourish yourself with good food. Develop a repertoire of easy, satisfying and healthy recipes and you can keep your kitchen a happy place, not somewhere to avoid.

2. Buy yourself some flowers – with the Christmas decorations gone, it’s easy to sit at home feeling glum about how drab your living room suddenly looks. So perk it up with some colour and get in a nice bunch of flowers just for yourself. And there’s no need to splash out; as with food, save by buying what’s in season.

3. Watch something silly on TV – it’s important to take time out without feeling guilty – and as they say, laughter is often the best medicine. So find something that’ll make you smile and lift your mood and let yourself get carried away for a bit. It might just help keep things in perspective.

4. Take a walk outside – yes, you might need to wrap up warm this time of year. But with the days still dark and short, you need to make the most of the daylight while you can. So crack out a woolly jumper and take it to the streets, or the park, or anywhere that gets you out and about.

5. Pamper yourself a bit – whether it’s giving yourself a bubble bath or a facial, there are all sorts of ways to unwind that leave you feeling and looking your best. For bath time, try magnesium salts, which really help relax those muscles. And I’ve yet to find a hair mask that is as good as Philip Kingsly Elasticizer. Go on – treat yourself!
ABOUT FIONA LAMB HYPNOTHERAPY

Based in Harley Street and High Street Kensington, Fiona specialises in helping her clients navigate anxiety, emotional eating, and addictions, by using a variety of bespoke hypnotherapeutic treatments which work to get the quickest possible changes for the client.
Fiona is an accredited and registered member of the General Hypnotherapy Council, which is the leading professional body in the country.

Guest

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. 5 Simple Tips to Beat the Monday Morning Blues All Week!
  2. Monday’s Moment Of Calm Inspirational Poem– Breathe Deep
  3. Feeling blue this winter?  You are not alone…
  4. 3 Top Pilates Exercises to help you Beat Stress
  5. 7 ways to have a healthier relationship with food

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar