Tips by Fiona Lamb



What with the short days, back-to-work blues and piled-up Christmas debt, no-one really looks forward to January. So it’s no surprise that January is home to “blue Monday” – supposedly the most depressing day of the year, which falls on January 21. But if you buy into the idea that the day is doomed to be depressing, guess what? It will be.

5 tips for getting past January 21st this year:

1. Cook yourself a healthy meal – don’t fall into the trap of thinking cooking is a massive effort. It needn’t be, and its rewards are huge, not least for your health. Be kind to your body and nourish yourself with good food. Develop a repertoire of easy, satisfying and healthy recipes and you can keep your kitchen a happy place, not somewhere to avoid.

2. Buy yourself some flowers – with the Christmas decorations gone, it’s easy to sit at home feeling glum about how drab your living room suddenly looks. So perk it up with some colour and get in a nice bunch of flowers just for yourself. And there’s no need to splash out; as with food, save by buying what’s in season.

3. Watch something silly on TV – it’s important to take time out without feeling guilty – and as they say, laughter is often the best medicine. So find something that’ll make you smile and lift your mood and let yourself get carried away for a bit. It might just help keep things in perspective.

4. Take a walk outside – yes, you might need to wrap up warm this time of year. But with the days still dark and short, you need to make the most of the daylight while you can. So crack out a woolly jumper and take it to the streets, or the park, or anywhere that gets you out and about.

5. Pamper yourself a bit – whether it’s giving yourself a bubble bath or a facial, there are all sorts of ways to unwind that leave you feeling and looking your best. For bath time, try magnesium salts, which really help relax those muscles. And I’ve yet to find a hair mask that is as good as Philip Kingsly Elasticizer. Go on – treat yourself!

ABOUT FIONA LAMB HYPNOTHERAPY

Based in Harley Street and High Street Kensington, Fiona specialises in helping her clients navigate anxiety, emotional eating, and addictions, by using a variety of bespoke hypnotherapeutic treatments which work to get the quickest possible changes for the client.

Fiona is an accredited and registered member of the General Hypnotherapy Council, which is the leading professional body in the country.