Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Dr Michael Mosley took the dieting world by storm when he introduced the 5:2 diet. ‘Fasting’ for two days a week, while eating a balanced calorie controlled diet the rest of the week was the key to losing weight- and reducing blood sugar levels and visceral fat. In his latest book , The Fast 800, Dr Mosley has updated the original 5:2 diet, increasing the number of calories on fasting days to 800 a day, and basing the diet on the Mediterranean way of eating – so no food groups (or wine) are off the menu!

An additional optional element he has introduced is ‘Time Restricted Eating’, where you essentially ‘fast’ on a daily basis, restricting your eating to a specific window. You eat all of your food ideally within an 8 hour window, although to start with you can have a 12 hour window to eat, reducing this to 10, and then 8 hours.

Time Restricted Eating (TRE)

Studies (with mice and humans!) have shown that following the Time Resistant Eating plan not only enables weight loss, but creates a reduction in insulin resistance. The easiest meal to skip is breakfast . I believe this works. I have never been a big breakfast eater – and a couple of years ago I decided to stop eating breakfast altogether – I have lost weight (and it has stayed off) and I find that I am more alert. The only concern is expressed by my Mum, who when I stay with her tries to tempt me with all sorts of breakfast goodies – as she is most insistent that I shouldn’t skip breakfast – I met Dr Mosley recently – I wish I had asked him for a note excusing me from breakfast just to give to her!

Are you ready to give up breakfast?

In addition to the book, there is now a 12 week tailored online programme to support those wanting to follow the Fast 800 diet, which is based on a personal online assessment. As well as the tailored meal and exercise plan, there is also a 10 week mindfulness course.

<br />