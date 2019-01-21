Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives.

The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

The Fast 800 Diet: Dispelling the myth that breakfast is the most important meal of the day

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

breakfastnot most important meal of day image

Dr Michael Mosley took the dieting world by storm when he introduced the 5:2 diet.  ‘Fasting’ for two days a week, while eating a balanced calorie controlled diet the rest of the week was the key to losing weight- and reducing blood sugar levels and visceral fat. In his latest book , The Fast 800, Dr Mosley has updated the original 5:2 diet, increasing the number of calories on fasting days to 800 a day, and basing the diet on the  Mediterranean way of eating – so no food groups (or wine) are off the menu!

An additional optional  element he has introduced is ‘Time Restricted Eating’, where you essentially ‘fast’ on a daily basis, restricting your eating to a specific window.  You eat all of your food ideally within an 8 hour window, although to start with you can have a 12 hour window to eat, reducing this to 10, and then 8 hours.

Time Restricted Eating (TRE)

Studies  (with mice and humans!) have shown that following the Time Resistant Eating plan not only enables weight loss, but creates a reduction in insulin resistance.  The easiest meal to skip is breakfast .  I believe this works. I have never been a big breakfast eater – and a couple of years ago I decided to stop eating breakfast altogether – I have lost weight (and it has stayed off) and I find that I am more alert. The only concern is expressed by my Mum, who when I stay with her tries to tempt me with all sorts of breakfast goodies – as she is most insistent that I shouldn’t skip breakfast – I met Dr Mosley recently – I wish I had asked him for a note excusing me from breakfast just to give to her!

Are you ready to give up breakfast?

In addition to the book, there is now a 12 week  tailored online programme to support those wanting to follow the Fast 800 diet, which is based on a personal online assessment. As well as the tailored  meal and exercise plan, there is also a 10 week mindfulness course.

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

