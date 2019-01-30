Welcome to Fab after Fifty

It's always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

What are your biggest fears when it comes to getting older?

what are your biggest fears around ageing?

What are your biggest fears when it comes to getting older?

This is a discussion I was having recently, and what became apparent was that although some of the things we may worry about are inevitable – other aspects are within our control to manage or change.

These are just some of the fears of ageing that came up , which do you have, and which others would you add to the list?

Fears of getting older

Fear of ill health – particularly dementia.

Feeling that life was passing by but not knowing where to start to make changes

Worrying about money and not being able to afford to retire

Worried about ageism in the workplace – especially with the increase in pension age and having to work for longer

Becoming ‘invisible’

Fear of becoming a burden to family in the future

Concerns regarding looking after ageing parents

Fear of being alone

Living a long life but having no quality of life

Ending life in a care facility

 

Nobody can be certain of what the future holds, but there are a lot of changes we can make today to help alleviate some of those fears in the future. Embracing the right type of exercise and nutrition can help reduce health risks, understanding and planning finances can help us to move forward to a more secure financial future, identifying our marketable skills and futureproofing our careers can help ensure we are employable in the future, having a positive mindset, creating balance and setting goals can help us to see the way ahead. Planning for future life events and taking small steps to change direction in the aspects of life that we are unhappy with can help us to face the future with confidence and optimism.

Not sure where to start? I have collaborated with The Lifestyle Guy,  Garth Delikan,  to put together a comprehensive online programme called The Midlife MOT , comprising 9 modules to steer you through midlife and beyond. We have put an incredible amount of effort to address the issues that have been highlighted to us by members of the community and coaching clients. The Midlife MOT programme provides a roadmap to help the second half of your life be the best half of your life!

The Midlife MOT programme information

Link to Midlife MOT programme

What are your ageing fears?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Courses (New!)

