Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Happy 50th birthday to Jennifer Aniston. Welcome to the Fan after Fifty club!

As Jen celebrates her half century, there are a number of other high profile starts who will also turn 50 this year, including Cate Blanchet, Jennifer Lopez, Rene Zellweger and Gwen Stefani.

I’m sure none of them are intending to fade into the background and adopt the invisibility cloak any time soon!!

With so many vibrant ‘A listers’ reaching this landmark birthday, will this help challenge perceptions of what women over 50 today are really like? Julia Roberts , Sarah Jessica Parker and Sandra Bullock are all over 50. Will the media and society start to see us as we see ourselves? When I first started Fab after Fifty whenever I had meetings reference was always made to Judi Dench and Helen Mirren – both accomplished ladies, but substantially older than 50 – the mental image of a woman over 50 was a generation out – in fact Judy Dench is older than my mother.

We may not have Jen’s luscious locks or toned pins, but we do have a zest for life and confidence in who we are and what we can offer.

At 50 we are still flying high

There was an article in the LA Times last week talking about the number of starring roles for actresses in their 70s – in fact the piece was centred around 70 being the new fabulous, especially as Glenn Close has been nominated for so many awards this season. No longer are mature actresses being consigned to supporting roles – they are quite literally taking centre stage – on screen and in the accolades they are receiving for their performances. Although not yet quite 50, Rachel Weisz (49) was the recipient of a BAFTA this weekend, and Olivia Coleman at 45 won best actress. Their careers are on the ascendant. Will this trend pave the way for women in other industries, to gain the recognition they deserve for the contribution they are still able to make?

At 50 we are still flying high. We still have ambition in various areas of life and we are far from invisible.

Happy birthday Jen, enjoy your fabulous years.

Image credit Wikipedia