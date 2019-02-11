Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

As Jennifer Aniston turns 50, will this help change perceptions of age ?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Will Jennifer Aniston turning 50 will help challenge perceptions of age

Happy 50th birthday to Jennifer Aniston. Welcome to the Fan after Fifty club!

As Jen celebrates her half century, there are a number of other high profile starts who will also turn 50 this year, including Cate Blanchet, Jennifer Lopez, Rene Zellweger and Gwen Stefani.

I’m sure none of them are intending to fade into the background and adopt the invisibility cloak any time soon!!

With so many  vibrant  ‘A listers’ reaching this landmark birthday, will this help challenge perceptions of what women over 50 today are really like?  Julia Roberts , Sarah Jessica Parker and Sandra Bullock are all over 50.  Will the media and society start to see us as we see ourselves? When I first started Fab after Fifty whenever I had meetings reference was always made to Judi Dench and Helen Mirren – both accomplished ladies, but substantially older than 50 – the mental image of a woman over 50 was a generation out – in fact Judy Dench is older than my mother.

We may not have Jen’s luscious locks or toned pins, but we do have a zest for life and confidence in who we are and what we can offer.

At 50 we are still flying high

There was an article in the LA Times last week talking about the number of starring roles for actresses in their 70s – in fact the piece was centred around 70 being the new fabulous, especially as Glenn Close has been nominated for so many awards this season. No longer are mature actresses being consigned to supporting roles – they are quite literally taking centre stage – on screen and in the accolades they are receiving for their performances. Although not yet quite 50, Rachel Weisz  (49) was the recipient of a BAFTA this weekend, and Olivia Coleman at 45 won best actress. Their careers are on the ascendant.  Will this trend pave the way for women in other industries, to gain the recognition they deserve for the contribution they are still able to make?

At 50 we are still flying high. We still have ambition in various areas of life and we are far from invisible.

Happy birthday Jen, enjoy your fabulous years.

Image credit Wikipedia

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. As Julia Roberts turns 50, will perceptions of women over 50 and ageing change?
  2. Happy 50th birthday Tom Cruise – will his birthday help change perceptions of age?
  3. Do the 2018 Oscars show that Hollywood has grown up?
  4. Does the film Gravity with Sandra Bullock mark a significant change in the film industry and ageism?
  5. Is the film industry recognising the changing face of 50?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar