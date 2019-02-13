Article by Carole Ann Rice

With Valentine’s Day coming in fast, many of us are scrambling to create the perfect day for our partners. However, while the adverts may be telling us that we need to spend a lot of money and splashout, the pressures of Valentine’s Day can cause all the effort to be a waste.

Most of Top Life Coach Carole Ann Rice’s work focuses on making people the best versions of themselves. Here, she shares the 5

Valentine’s Day mistakes that we all make.

1. Making assumptions – despite what adverts may say, not everyone wants a box of chocolates, a bottle of prosecco and a

teddy bear with a love message. Rather than just following clichés and making assumptions, be thoughtful and buy a gift that actually means something.

2. Booking a lavish meal – while it may be tempting to book a lavish meal, it’s unlikely to be the romantic occasion that you are hoping for. Restaurants are likely to be more expensive on Valentine’s Day while also being extremely busy. Rather than booking a meal at a restaurant, cook something at home or go out at a later

date.

3. Big gestures – romance doesn’t have to involve grand gestures and lavish expressions of romance. Your partner may not want roses delivered to the office or other public declarations of love; they can be embarrassing and lead to the feelings of resentment rather than romance. Keep the gestures private and intimate!

4. Thinking that you HAVE to do something – some people don’t like Valentine’s Day and the pressures that it brings with it. Don’t be offended if your partner doesn’t like it; it’s just a construct and it can lead to people feeling under unnecessary pressure. Rather than doing something on the day, wait to do something later down the line or just regularly show each other how much you love one another.

5. Getting all dressed up – this one particularly applies to women who may get dressed up for a special meal out only for their partner to turn up in a t-shirt and jeans. The truth is, your partner may not even notice your outfit, so be yourself and don’t feel like you have to be someone else. It’s only Valentine’s Day, not your wedding!

Carole Ann Rice from Real Coaching Co is one of the UK’s leading life coaches and personal development experts. She helps people all around the world discover the best version of themselves.

Life coaching is all about goal-setting and implementing techniques to achieve success and true happiness.

Carole Ann’s clients are empowered – as she believes in you even when you don’t!

