Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Style over 50: Are we in the Golden Age of Fashion as models over 50 hit the catwalk?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

style over 50 models over 50

When I first started Fab after Fifty one of the biggest gripes from people reading my posts was that there were no 50plus models –  with models wearing clothes deemed ‘appropriate’ for our age group being worn on the catwalk and advertising features by young, stick thin models. They would look very different if we were to wear them.

But is that finally starting to change?

A number of brands are starting to listen – and recognise our spending power.  There are campaigns for ‘real women’ to model collections, and at New York Fashion Week a number of 50plus models took the catwalk by storm- and they all looked fabulous. High profile designers used models ranging in age up to 70.  Christy Turlington closed the Marc Jacobs show while Christie Brinkley, Patti Hansen and Alva Chinn. It will be interesting to see if London Fashion Week follows suit. You can read a full article about the over 50s at New York Fashion week in the New York Post.

More options for women over 50 on the high street

Increasingly there are more options in terms of buying clothes that are wearable – plenty of dresses with sleeves on the high street, and current trend for tailoring is great for women over 50.

Has the fashion industry finally recognised that we don’t stop wanting to look good just because we have reached a landmark birthday. We know what we like to wear,  and are happy to spend our money on quality clothing that reflects who we are. We are not looking to be pigeon holed into specialist stores or departments, but want to see fashion as being inclusive, We mix and match from high end to Zara and H&M.  We don’t slavishly follow trends, but update our wardrobes  with subtle additions to refresh our look. We know that wearing the right clothes can reflect the confidence we feel on the inside.

We are not about to become invisible and fade into the background- although ironically head to toe beige is ‘on trend’ this season . I love this look from Burberry.

summer 2019 trend beige

Perhaps the fashion industry is trying to woo us back!!

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Fashion has No Age Limit: Older Models Protest at London Fashion Week
  2. Women over 50 highlighted at London Fashion Week
  3. 50plus London Fashion Week Event
  4. The Rise of the Wrinkly Models!!????
  5. Is the fashion industry waking up to fact we want clothes that fit & flatter?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar