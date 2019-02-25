It is so easy to underestimate the power of ‘quality sleep’. Aside from a healthy diet and exercise, it is the most important habit every single person should have. It is a scientifically proven fact that an irregular sleeping schedule can lead to a number of health issues. It affects every single part of the body, without you even being aware of.

Just by doing a few simple tweaks in your daily routine, you can reach that point where you wake up in the morning feeling refreshed. If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to keep your sleeping hygiene in order, we’re here to help. These 5 tips are not that hard to follow, they only require commitment.

A Quality Mattress Can Do Wonders

This one is a given, but still, so many people forget about it. If you want to have a good night sleep, you will definitely need to invest in the essential items. You guessed it right, mattress and pillows. The first one is usually the tricky part. Unfortunately, most of us undermine the necessity of quality mattresses and try to save up when buying a new one. Don’t be cheap, it is an investment that will literally last you for years.

If you’ve felt that your bed is not as comfortable as it should be, and you wake up being sore or with back, neck, shoulder pain, those are strong signs that you need to go shopping. The second reason is that you did have a great one, but it’s been quite a while since you’ve had it replaced. The best idea is to get a new mattress every five to seven years. These discount codes from Eve mattress are all the inspiration you need to buy yourself a ton of restful nights at a bargain.

Food Choices Are Important Too

Food has something to do with every single healthy habit in your life. In other words, if you want to keep your sleeping hygiene in order, you have to be very meticulous about when and what you eat before going to bed. It can be really hard to stay away from snacks late at night, but they will do you no good. Try to have your last meal at least two hours before you head to bed. All drinks or foods that contain caffeine can interfere with the quality of sleep. The same thing applies to alcohol, spicy food, and sugar. Another factor you’re probably not even aware of is liquids. If you are used to having a lot of drinks before sleeping, you will probably feel the need to visit the restroom during the night. That can easily interfere with your sleeping schedule, leave you sleepless and interrupt your sweet dreams.

Time Is Of The Essence

The body loves habits and fixed schedules, especially when it comes to sleeping. If you manage to keep the times when you go to bed and wake up in sync every day, you’ll feel like a brand new person. Sticking to a schedule is very important and can significantly improve your sleep. This means heading to bed at the exact same time every single day, and waking up at the same hour in the morning. It includes weekends, so don’t even think about sleeping in. It can definitely be hard for all the ones who are not used to regular patterns, but it gets easier after the first few days.

Many studies show that an irregular pattern leads to changing levels of melatonin in the body. This is a hormone that regulates the sleep-and-wake circadian rhythm. It’s all about listening to and respecting the natural body clock.

Reduce Light Exposure At Night

Isn’t it amazing to fall asleep while watching your favorite show on TV? We’ve got bad news. Blue light exposure at night can interfere with the quality of the sleep cycle. It is well known that this is the light emitted by electronic devices, which let’s be honest, we’re all addicted to. It can directly affect the brain, and stimulate it to think it’s still daylight. So from now on, if you want to want quality dreams, no more scrolling on Instagram at least an hour before heading to bed. The same rule applies to all devices including laptops, TV and more.

Exercise During The Day

Exercise is a very efficient way to fight insomnia and promote healthy sleeping hygiene. But, do not forget about the following- always do your workouts during the day. If physical activity happens at night, it stimulates hormones such as adrenaline, cortisol, and epinephrine. All three keep the body and mind awake. Find the time of the day when you’re actually not too exhausted from work but it’s still not too late. That way you’ll really reap all the benefits from exercising. Scientists recommend that you work out at least three hours before bedtime.