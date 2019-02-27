Article by Carole Ann Rice

Just as no one admits to being a bad driver or a lukewarm lover, we find it hard to put our hand up to being out of integrity. Yet this is no brain twister – you are either in integrity or you are not. It’s really that simple.

So how can you tell? When you are out of integrity, life’s “stuff” seems to conspire against you – people, bills, bad debts, relationships, and your health. You find yourself reacting in a bad way to others, life starts to feel something you endure rather than enjoy and there’s a sense that something is missing.

There are many ways we can fool ourselves to avoid being authentic. Blaming others, things or circumstances or feeling “why bother?” and employing blithe but potentially damaging carelessness with yourself or others.

Here’s the how-to tool kit to raise your mood, restore your self-esteem, fill up your confidence and allay that inner critic. Being in integrity with yourself means restoring your inner peace. It means you find you are no longer in conflict but in harmony with your world. Oh and you sleep better too.

Life Coach Carole Ann Rice recommends you make a list of the 10 ways you are currently not in integrity and then follow these 5 points:

5 steps to living in integrity

1. Get to the source of each and every item – Be honest with yourself and resolve each source fully.

2. Make a commitment to start living in integrity – As you see it and as you wish to be it. Once you start going back won’t be an option.

3. Learn to let go – Say goodbye to at least 10 shoulds, coulds, woulds, oughts, wills. Don’t worry about them anymore.

4. Cleanse your circle – Stop hanging out with people who are harmful and don’t bring any positivity to your life.

5. Eliminate adrenaline and other unhealthy “rushes” in your life – Basically let go of everything and everyone that you know is not good for you.

