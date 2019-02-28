Our Guide To Beating Hairloss After 50

As we age, our hair can become more and more delicate, with easy breakage, fading colour and more. While the signs of ageing can’t be avoided, there are things you can do to help slow or solve them and hair loss is one of the easiest of them all. From adjusting your styling routine to opting for hair transplants if you are unhappy with your hair density, we’re taking a look at how you can beat hair loss after the big 5-0.

Hair Loss Over 50

Unfortunately, losing hair is something that many of us will have to come to terms with as we grow older. While in some cases, baldness is hereditary and in others, it’s simply a result of thinning or brittle hair, taking care of our locks and seeking treatment could be the solution to preventing or solving this. Whether you turn to the abundance of medication on the market, or you pick a hair transplant in Turkey for a well-deserved holiday alongside your treatment, combating hair loss could be simple. On a more accessible level, however, there are still a number of things we can do to help our hair. Here are just a few:

Extra Care

As we age our hair becomes brittle, which means that an extra level of care is needed due to the everyday wear and tear that it can go through. Whether this is brushing your hair just once a day to prevent breakages or using a specialised shampoo to add volume and strength, there are a number of ways that this can be combated. It is also important to ensure that you are on top of your regular appointments at your salon of choice; this will help you to monitor the overall health of your hair and ensure that you are doing everything you can to reduce damage.

Minimal Styling

By reducing the amount of styling that you put your hair through, you can prevent further damage to the follicles and the strands themselves. Excessive heat is one of the biggest culprits for causing damage, so for those wanting to maintain it’s health for longer, ditching the hairdryer, straighteners and curling iron can give your hair a much-deserved break. For those wanting to keep styling but reduce the damage, opting for leave-in curlers overnight, or blowdrying with cooler air can still help to reduce this.

Natural Remedies

Natural remedies are certainly something up for debate, but we can’t deny that they make our hair feel good. Whether it’s a vitamin supplement that helps to improve smoothness and shine, or a hair mask designed to repair, there is certainly plenty available for you to try out. Olive oil, coconut oil and peppermint oil also work wonders on your hair, even if you typically suffer from excess grease on your scalp. They can nourish and stimulate your scalp, improving the health of your hair and even the rate of growth.

How you sleep

Sleeping on normal pillowcases can tug at your hair overnight and cause breakage. Swap your cotton pillowcase for a silk one – its gentle on the hair and if you’re slide sleeper is more gentle on your skin as well. Less friction means fewer wrinkles! If you have longer hair, tie it into a topknot at night for fewer tangles and less breakage.

Whether you’re simply suffering from fragile or brittle hair that’s resulting in thinning density, or you’re unfortunately seeing hereditary hair loss, there is plenty you can do to slow this in the coming years. Which will you choose?