Article by Carole Ann Rice
For years, women have been pitted against one another,often encouraged to be catty and cold to each other. But today, women are changing their attitudes to each other and beginning to form a sisterhood, realising there is so much more that can be done to empower one another and create collective success.
Top Life Coach, Carole Ann Rice, knows the importance of creating positive, long-lasting relationship. So, for International Women’s Day, she’s sharing 5 ways to empower other women.
5 Ways to Empower Other Women
- Just do it – other women are your sisters. We must stand together. Cultivate the idea that women aren’t actually in competition. We are a united force on the same side and it’s time to stand tall together.
- Don’t pull up the ladder after yourself – ‘there’s a special place in hell reserved for women who don’t help other women.’ So be generous. Be karmic. Be kind. Share your experiences, successes and failures. Don’t feel the goodwill is limited or exist in the mentality ‘I’ve done this so well, I don’t want anyone else to have it.’
- Understand your own worth as a woman – when we feel awesome, we see it in other women. When we feel in deficit, on the other hand, we are more likely to criticise other women, especially if we feel threatened by them. So take the time to discover your own self-worth and pass it on. Because whatever your shape/size/age/career, all women are fantastic!
- Don’t use social media as your guide for how women should be – social media can sometimes alienate us from other women because it increases our natural tendency to compare and envy. Remember, there’s room for every woman to be her original and unique self, so put your energy into celebrating that.
- Dare to compliment and help other women – say nice things and think nice things. Stop another woman in the street just to tell her, ‘I love your shoes!’ Don’t be mean spirited; introduce your friends and acquaintances to women who can help them open doors. Mentor a younger woman and share your experiences with her. Be the inspiration that you want to see in others, ‘Attract what you expect. Reflect what you deserve. Become what you respect. And mirror what you admire.’
ABOUT REAL COACHING CO
Carole Ann Rice from Real Coaching Co is one of the UK’s leading life coaches and personal development experts. She helps people all around the world discover the best version of themselves. Much of her work involves focusing on the here and now and is different to what you may experience in therapy.
Life coaching is all about goal-setting and implementing techniques to achieve success and true happiness. Carole Ann, Winner of Best Coach in the Best Business Women’s Awards 2017, works with her clients to improve relationships, diet, energy, health and well-being and confidence.
Add a comment