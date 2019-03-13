Teeth and gums become more prone to problems as we age, so it is very important to take care of them. Gum disease and tooth loss can be common consequences of ageing, so if you’re over 50 you can protect your teeth by taking care of your oral hygiene and maintaining good dental care habits. Here’s eight top tips on how to care for your teeth from the best dentist London has to offer:

1. Drink tap water



Tap water is great for you and in most areas of the UK it also contains fluoride, which is proven to protect teeth from acids as well as helping to rebuild tooth enamel.

2. Avoid sugar, acidic drinks and snacks

This includes fruit juices, fruit bars and muesli bars. If you need to snack, eat foods which are kind to your teeth, like cheese, nuts, apples, and crudités. Make sure you check all labels as drinks like smoothies can contain high levels of sugar too.

3. Limit alcohol consumption

Alcohol can contribute to tooth decay and result in a dry mouth, which is a risk factor for oral cancers.

4. Brush your teeth at least twice a day

You should brush your teeth for 2–3 minutes each time, making sure you clean every surface of your teeth. Use a soft toothbrush with a small head so it is easy to reach all areas of your mouth, and make sure you brush your tongue as well. Electric toothbrushes are the best option, especially if used in conjunction with a fluoride toothpaste.

5. Learn to brush properly

Brushing your teeth correctly is vital for good oral hygiene, as bad brushing can cause receding gums and gum disease. Receding gums can expose the roots of your teeth to decay. Our team can teach you the best way to clean your teeth and keep your mouth healthy.

6. Floss every day

Flossing removes food from between your teeth that a toothbrush can’t reach. Leaving food residue at gum level can cause decay and bad breath. Call in to our St. John’s Wood office and we can tell you about the best flossing techniques for your teeth.

7. Visit your dentist regularly

Have a chat to your dentist about how often you need to have your teeth examined based on the condition of your mouth and gums. The dentist can clean your teeth to remove any plaque you may have missed that has hardened into tartar.



8. Stop smoking

Besides staining your teeth, smoking damages your gums and the lining of your mouth by causing less blood and oxygen to reach them. This increases your risk of tooth decay and gum disease. Smoking also alters the PH of your saliva, making it is less effective at protecting your teeth.

Quitting smoking will improve the state of your whole mouth, but it will also reduce your chance of developing cancer – smokers are five times more likely to develop mouth cancer than non-smokers.