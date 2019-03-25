When looking to expand your wardrobe there is plenty to think about. Whether it’s the colour of the dress or a certain hemline that you’re looking for, there is a lot to consider. Here we are going to take a look at three flattering evening dresses to help you celebrate in style regardless of the event.

The Little Black Dress

When looking for an outfit for a night out you cannot go wrong with a little black dress. With an elegant v-neckline and bodycon material, this Bardot off shoulder dress is perfect for a date night with your significant other. This timeless wardrobe staple is the perfect modern take on the traditional black dress and is flattering for almost every figure. This versatile dress can be dressed up or down for any occasion by adding a leather jacket or strappy heels.

The Bold Colours

If you are looking for a dress that will make a statement at any event, then you should choose something colourful. The dove dress in green leopard is the perfect option for those that love a pop of colour whilst still maintaining effortless style. With a belt to cinch in the waist this dress creates a flattering shape for almost any body type.

Due to the bold style of the dress, it is important to keep your accessories simple. By pairing this dress with wedged sandals and a simple clutch you can create an effortless summer look. This can also be worn with a leather jacket and winter boots for a winter night out on the town.

Fitted Design

If you are looking for an option that is a little more figure hugging, then the autumn batwing floral midi dress in black is definitely the option for you. The material is breathable but hugs the body in all the right places. The floral upper half is looser than the bodycon fit skirt, creating a shape that is highly flattering with a cinched in waist . Pair this dress with simple heels and accessories to allow the design to speak for itself. It is important to keep the accessories simple to ensure that the pattern of the dress does not conflict with any accessories that you may be wearing.

Whatever event you are going to it is important to look your best and be as comfortable as possible. There are a number of options available to you in all shapes and sizes that allow you to express yourself whilst looking your very best. Which will you opt for when choosing the next addition to your wardrobe?