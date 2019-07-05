Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Setting up a business based from home

setting up a home based business image

Working from home can often be a dream for many, and so making it your reality at whatever stage of life you are at can feel like such an achievement. Committing to a new  business requires direction, focus and it also might require you to step out of your comfort zone and learn new skills yet be confident in your ability. Statistics show that businesses set up by women over 50, with the benefit of so much diverse life experience, have a higher success rate than businesses set up by their younger counterparts. Here are a few things to consider when setting up a new venture

Getting your business registered

When starting a business think about whether you want to operate as a sole trader, limited liability partnership or limited company. Take advice from an accounting professional to determine the best option for you. In the early days it may feel  more like a ‘side hustle’, but as a business grows, it could become your full time job and provide you with a completely  different lifestyle.  An accountant will help you determine the best option for tax reasons and to have a clear direction depending on your business end goal. Websites like Your Company Formation can also come in handy. Helping you to decide on the best course of action to take.

Setting goals and structure

To run a successful business you must create a business plan – and set goals. Most of us work best with some structure in place and goals to achieve. Be realistic. We all seen Dragon’s Den when the would be entrepreneurs have their plans pulled to pieces due to unrealistic goals. As well as the bigger picture identify smaller goals that are realistic and achievable. This will help to keep you on track – and motivated!

Solutions to problems

Finding solutions to problems is part and parcel of being a business owner. You need to ensure that you and your business run smoothly. Be that a specific department, your sales, what you outsource and the whole company. Plan ahead, be pragmatic and creative. Solutions are not always easy to find, but they can be the key to success. Problems can come in all shapes and sizes, but the solutions are what matter. Be confident in your own abilities and know when to ask for outside help.

Having a dedicated area to work

This may sound very trivial, but working from home is not always the easiest thing to do. You have so many distractions in your home. Household chores you may want to do, a TV that is tempting to have on in the background. There might always be something to do in your home that isn’t necessarily work related. Have a dedicated working area. Set yourself business hours and let friends and family know that you are working during those hours and not available for general chit chat. You need to be disciplined. It can give you that separation between work and home life, and help you to draw a line when you are finished working for the day or night.

What’s the next step?

Finally, it is always good to have an idea of what the next step will be for your business. Is it to move out of the home and have a shop or business premises? Is it to expand your business in terms of the products or services? Knowing what you want can help you make the right choices.

Running your own business can be incredibly rewarding. Wishing you every success in moving your home business forward.

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Setting up a New Business in your 50s- Quick Checklist
  2. 8 things to consider before setting up a business in your fifties
  3. Setting up a business over 50: How To Stop Your Business Running You
  4. Is setting goals more effective than making New Year Resolutions to achieve success
  5. If you are setting up a business over 50, PRIME provides free resources

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar