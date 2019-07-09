Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Time Bomb Biggest and Best Anti-Ageing Collection

time Bomb antogaeing skincare qvc special offer image

 

As regular readers of Fab after Fifty know I am a huge fan of the Time Bomb skin and haircare range. I always like to let you know when it is available on special offer – and there is a fabulous deal on QVC on July 12th. This range has been a firm favourite with my reviewers .

They are offering the following products at the special price of £62.88  (to buy the items separate would cost £206.50) so it is a substantial saving!

 

Time Bomb Supersize Hero Collection:

  • Take Off Time Cleanse + Buff (200ml) RRP £25 This cleanser gently buffs away the dead skin cells every time to cleanse with its professional grade crystals.
  • Complexion Cocktail With A Shot of H2Omega (150ml) RRP £30 This rehydrates and re-plumps the skin (it was included in my June video review round-up). It contains Chia Oil and Coconut Oil and a blend of two Hyaluronic acid.
  • Collagen Bomb Essential Skin Fuel (50ml) RRP £65 This has high concentration of anti-oxidants together with potent ‘anti-slacker’ ingredients.
  • Powerball Intensive Moisturiser (100ml) RRP £80 A key ingredient is a potent moisture-hoarding protein, together with Hyaluronic Acid and Aqua Cell complex to refill water reserves in the skin.

These QVC offers on July 12th are a great way to try out or stock up on the Time Bomb range!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

