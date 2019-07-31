I have wanted to launch a podcast for so long – having been privileged to connect with and interview so many inspirational people since launching the Fab after Fifty website.

I have spent the last few months interviewing and editing a number of episodes (another learning curve and more technology to come to grips with!) and hope you enjoy listening to them as much as I have enjoyed chatting to my guests.

I am planning a mixture of episodes – some will be interviews with women who have reinvented their lives, others will be discussions with experts who can offer tips on how we can live our best possible lives over 50. Episodes will cover diverse topics ranging from style, ageism in the workplace, health and fitness, relationships, reinvention stories, dating and relationships, menopause.

I have started by sharing a few episodes- just in case you want to ‘binge listen’.

It is available to listen here, on the Fab after Fifty website, Spotify, Podbean, and soon itunes and other podcast directories.

Enjoy!

If you know somebody you think would make a great guest and would inspire others to live fabulously over 50 – then do get in touch!

Introduction to the Fab after Fifty Podcast – what you can expect in the coming weeks and months

Interview with Jacynth Bassett of the Bias-Cut.com on Ageism in the Fashion Industry and Style over 50

Full episode details

Interview with therapist Wendy Gregory on How to Recognise a Narcissist

A topic I know many Fab after Fifty readers have asked for more information on – especially those returning to dating!

Full episode details

Interview with Anne Keen- co-founder of the WASPI campaign on the impact of the Increase in State Pension Age for Women

(and the progress of the WASPI campaign – so far}

Full episode details

Interview with Life Coach Carole Ann Rice on friendship over 50 – Old and New

Full episode details