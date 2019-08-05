Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Easy Ways To Mind Your Mental And Physical Health over 50

tips for looking after your mental and physical health over 50 image

It’s something that we’d all like, right? A perfectly sound mind and the perfect body at all times. We see amazing people on the covers of magazines, and we hear about people with a strong mindset that takes them to the levels of success we could only dream of. There’s some good news, and there’s some bad news here. The bad news is that you won’t ever have the perfect body and the perfect mindset. The good news is that there’s no such thing as perfection regarding these two points, so you don’t have to worry about it!

As much as some people like to act like they are, nobody will ever be flawless. We all have our major problems and our little nagging issues. We all are able to deal with those problems fairly simple, too. We won’t always be able to completely fix something about ourselves, but we can enhance the situation we’re in massively.

When we’re in a bit of a hole, the task of escaping can feel like climbing a mountain. While there may be a long journey ahead, there are some super easy things we can do to keep ourselves sound mentally and physically. Shall we?  

Just Stay Active

A little exercise can do you a world of good. It doesn’t have to be the most intense regime in the world, either. Getting your heart rate up can do wonders for your body and your mind. You’ll obviously burn some calories, so that’s handy. But the brain released all kinds of feel-good chemicals when we exercise, meaning that we become more positive and content with ourselves and everything around us – albeit it for a temporary amount of time.

Cut Out The Needless Snacks!

We’ve all done it before. You’re not the first, and you won’t be the last. It’s so easily done, and that’s why it’s a frustrating thing to do. In between meals, just make sure you keep those peckish sensations to themselves!  

Regularly Visit Doctors

We should all do this, but not a lot of people do it. Many feel as though they’re burdening the doctor or taking up somebody’s space. Whatever the issues are, it’s always best to get it looked at by a medically trained and knowledgeable professional. It could save your life: there may be an underlying problem that, if left, could grow and become very dangerous.  

Read Up On This Stuff  

The more you know about yourself and life in general, the more chance you have in this world. They say knowledge is power, and that’s absolutely true. When you’re free, and you’re a little bored, then it might be beneficial to you if you read up on the kinds of problems you’re having. There will be articles around your situation. It might also be a good idea to read a few blogs that surround health and wellbeing. Websites like does it work.tv share insight and info about ways you can pursue a better, healthier life.    

Meet With Friends Regularly

Finally: be sociable with your pals! There’s nothing quite like seeing your friends and have a grand old time with them, is there? Whether you’re sitting around laughing about absolutely nothing, or heading out and going for a drink, this kind of thing always keeps your brain happy.

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Top tips on how to start the conversation about mental health
  2. Looking after your mental health – how to give your brain a workout
  3. How Mind-Body Health Increases Success
  4. Finding Balance In Your Busy Life – 5 Ways To Calm Your Mind
  5. Ways you can minimise winter health risks

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar