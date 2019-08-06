Maximising the use of our outdoor space and gardening can be a scary prospect at first. We might fear using the wrong type of soil, or creating somewhat disorganised flower beds, or neglecting to maintain our gardens in the right way. We might fear pests, the issues that can occur when growing vegetables, or simply wasting too much time for very little result.

And yet, anytime you can spend within your garden is time well spent, because it’s thoroughly restorative to your mind and body. This means that while we’re embracing plants and trowels, taking a healthier mindset towards gardening can be worthwhile. So what if you’re not quite keeping up with the Joneses, or you wish to take a few chances? This is how we learn, and your own green space is as perfect a candidate as any to create something that is unique to you.

So, let’s make the most of your garden in every way. With the following tips, we think that could be very possible. So, let’s begin:

Consider Implementing Your Personal Taste

You may decide that your garden is best enjoyed when implementing features and styles that truly represent who you are as a person. For example, you might dislike square hanging baskets from your window sills, and would much prefer singular circular baskets hanging from your garden walkway. Perhaps you would like a chipped brick path installed throughout your garden rather than using slabs, or guided bordered paving chips are your preference. There are many options, and so considering colour, texture and placement can help you iron out the details. Opt for those options that you are drawn to, or that you think would work together with other elements. Don’t be afraid to replace certain areas as well, such as purchasing turf to cover recent flowerbeds you wish to open up space . How you choose to use the space is what matters.

Consider A Water Feature

A water feature can be a worthwhile addition for many great reasons. Not only can it offer you the chance of providing a real centrepiece to your garden, but the upkeep can be a fun activity in itself. Perhaps you’d like to purchase pond accessories or keep fish through tools found at Swell UK. Finding a reliable supplier and a local garden centre to help fill you in on the details can help create a whole new area of interest. You’d be surprised just how effective this can be.

Consider Space

Demolishing that old shed at the foot of your garden might help you better attend to the treeline of your property borders. Or build a new home office to replace it. Dismantling that play frame your children used to play on might give you room for that vegetable patch. All gardens are limited in size and scope, and so it’s important to truly know how you wish to use each square meter of space. Leaving it open is also a valid option. Make the garden work for you.

With these tips, we hope you can make the most of your garden in every way.