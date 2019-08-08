Our feet are important parts of our body, and ones which we all too often take for granted. We spend a large chunk of our lives working on our feet and this is something which can, after time, cause our feet to suffer and need some TLC. This is why today we want to take a look at some of the different ways that you can look after your feet and give them the care they need this summer.

Wash and dry your feet properly

Luckily for most of us, we don’t ever face a situation where you suffer with a fungal disease, but it is always something to be aware of. A fungal disease can be caused by any number of things, but is often more likely to happen if you don’t wash and dry your feet thoroughly on a regular basis. It is important for you to wash and dry your feet every time you have a shower, and this will prevent the need for toenail fungal removal or treatment down the line.

File away dry skin

When we spend a lot of time walking on our feet, the skin on the bottom and edges of our feet can become dry and in need of removal. If you don’t take the time to file your feet now and again, this dry skin can build up and eventually it can cause cracks and sores. Once a month or so, take 10 minutes to file the dead skin from your feet and leave your feet supple and soft.

Moisturise

If you are looking to bring life back to your dry feet this week, a great idea would be to moisturise the skin and make it smooth and supple. Just like any other part of your body, your feet need to be moisturised now and again to keep them hydrated and healthy.

Get rubbing

Out of every party of your body, your feet work the hardest and have the most strain put on them, and even with this, they often are forgotten about and taken for granted. If you are looking to make your feet feel healthy and happy this week, a great idea would be to sit down and massage them for a while. Massaging your feet will help loosen any knots in your muscles and will also help you to prevent any pain. Spending 5 minutes rubbing each foot once a week can do wonders for your feet.

Wear good shoes

One of the things which is crucial to do to maintain healthy feet is to wear good quality shoes. The shoes we wear are more important than anything else, and if we are to avoid cramps and bunions, we need to shop savvy. If you have wide feet, avoid pointy edged shoes; if you struggle walking in heels, don’t wear them! Fashion shouldn’t come at the cost of damaging your feet. Always choose footwear with good support, and comfortable material to protect your feet when out and about.