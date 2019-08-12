Review of Philip Kingsley’s Elasticizer

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

We can get so caught up in trying all the new products that are being launched, that it can be easy to forget established products that do a great job.

Philip Kingsley’s Elasticizer is a haircare product I was first introduced to about fifteen years ago – and it one I continue to use to this day – it is one of my ‘must take’ products whenever I go on holiday to a sunny location!

A pre-wash intensive conditioning treatment, Elasticizer was initially recommended to me following a disaster at the hairdresser’s where my hair had been over processed when I should have had a few subtle highlights. My hair was dry, and brittle. A new hairdresser I visited to ‘rescue’ the situation used Elasticizer on my very first visit. It made such a difference. My hair felt like hair again as opposed to straw. I have been using it on a regular basis ever since.

The directions advise you to wet your hair before applying – my hairdresser at the time said that my hair was so damaged he suggested me applying it to my hair when it was still dry. Now I alternate – one session on wet hair and the next on dry. It advises you leave for 10-20 minutes before washing it off (a plastic hair cap is included in the box) but I do leave it for longer when my hair needs an extra boost. My hair reaches below my shoulders so I only use it from mid-length to the ends.

A little goes a long way.

After using Elasticizer my hair feels more silky and it is far more manageable.

The active ingredients are Castor Oil, Olive Oil and Glycerin.

Elasticizer has been a firm favourite for many years – and I think it will be for many years to come.