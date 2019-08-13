Welcome to Fab after Fifty

A Review of Future You FocusZen supplements to help with Brain Fog

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Future You FocusZen for Brain health supplements review image

One of the many symptoms that women in their 50s say they suffer from is ‘Brain Fog’. The ability to concentrate for extended periods of time is affected in part due to hormonal changes which affect cognition, and in part due to fatigue through lack of sleep – a common symptom of the menopause for those suffering hot flushes at night.

We are possibly the first generation of women to continue working through to retirement age, and so brain fog is perhaps more talked about now than previously.  Brain fog may not be overwhelming – but there is that feeling that you just aren’t running on all cylinders. If you are used to being constantly on the go, multi-tasking , making decisions at home and at work and suddenly find yourself struggling with what was your normal workload it can be worrying.  What can be done?

If you are really struggling, then a visit to the doctor is a must. But if you are coping but feeling you are under performing there may be other solutions.

Can supplements help combat Brain Fog?

Future You have a lemon balm extract supplement called FutureYou FocusZen.  I was offered it to try – and I was going through a particularly busy period, not just managing the Fab after Fifty website but also a new venture (MidLife MOT) which seemed to involve me spending most days  working from 7am on website content then going  into London for various meetings and events – not returning home till very late in the evening I was struggling to think straight and get everything done!! And I was feeling constantly tired.

FocusZen is sold as a food supplement and on the box it says it:

  • Contributes to normal mental performance
  • Helps maintain good cognitive function
  • Helps reduce tiredness and fatigue for better focus
  • It is said to help you perform at your best under pressure.
  • The main ingredients are Lemon Balm Leaf Extract and pantothenic acid.

I took one capsule per day for 28 days in the morning with my coffee.

Did it work?

Well these things are always subjective, but I can say that after two weeks I felt less fatigued. I also felt more in control of my day and my to do list.  I was able to achieve what I set out to achieve and felt less drawn. I felt less stressed as I was meeting my deadlines – although mostly self imposed I still didn’t want to let them slip. Friends and family  had started to comment before I started  taking the  FocusZen supplements on how tired I was looking – they have stopped now. I am relieved to say.

I will continue to take them going forward. I feel more clear headed and far less tired.

Future You FocusZen  supplements are available from https://futureyouhealth.com/focuszen-plus. The cost is £15 for a box of 28 capsules. They also offer a subscription service which reduces the cost.

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

