A Review of the Bookaway Travel Booking Platform

When you’re in the remotest travel destinations of the world, especially in the Southeast Asian countries, making bookings for ground travel can prove to be a far more difficult task than planning a holiday altogether!

We live in an era when you can easily make flight and hotel bookings on your mobile phone, within a few minutes. However, when it comes to buying train and bus tickets in some developing countries, you might still need to visit a local agent and sometimes even wait in long queues. It is to solve such problems that a platform like Bookaway came into existence.

About Bookaway’s services

Bookaway offers more than 2000 routes in different parts of the world, especially in Southeast Asia. The website enables travellers in developing countries to make their ground and sea transportation bookings on the Internet, at very reasonable prices. However, it must be noted that just because these bookings come cheap it doesn’t mean that you need to forego on the luxury and comfort aspects. Bookaway ensures that you get both, even in case of trips that cost as less as $ 5 USD. It is their belief that travellers shouldn’t have to pay huge sums in order to make their travel efficient, safe and comfortable. And they make best use of the technology to ensure that. In fact, Bookaway is the best example of how technology has changed the travel industry for better, over the years.

Transparent pricing model

Going through Bookaway’s pricing model and comparing it against the other similar portals, it becomes pretty clear that the prices you see on their webpages, are exactly what you are asked to pay. Bookaway is against the practice of charging any type of hidden fees during the checkout phase, something that is commonly seen in the online travel booking market today.

Cost-effective transportation

Bookaway doesn’t just stop at offering honest and fair pricing structure, they go out of their way to ensure that you get the lowest prices. This is particularly true for their routes in the Southeast Asian countries, where it’s entirely possible to enjoy a great vacation on a budget. To give you an example, when you book a Ferry + VIP bus from Bangkok to Koh Samui, with free cancellation option, you would be charged only $ 25 for the entire journey. While that might not sound very cheap to a regular backpacker, if you factor in the distance travelled, it would start seeming like a very smart choice.

Customer service

Bookaway’s customer service team is available at all hours of the day and night, 365 days a year. Although this should be the standard for all the travel companies (owing to different time zones in different parts of the world), not every travel portal offers round-the-clock customer service to their clients. To help you put things into perspective, let’s say you’re travelling through Thailand and your booking company is in the United States, what would you do if you run into some problems with a scheduled bus departure at 2pm in the afternoon? It would be 3am in the United States, and unless the booking company offers 24/7 customer support, you won’t be able to seek any help at that time of the day (or night in the US)! With Bookaway, you needn’t worry about that.